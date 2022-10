LONOKE 29, BALD KNOB 0

BALD KNOB -- Lonoke kept Bald Knob off the scoreboard at Bulldog Stadium, scoring all 29 of its points before halftime.

Latrell Burnett, Bradon Allen and Cody Amato all rushed for touchdowns to lead the Jackrabbit offense, and Lonoke (6-2, 4-1 4A-2) got a lift from its defense with a pair of fumble recoveries.

Denham Gooden took the first of the Bulldog fumbles in for a touchdown at the start of the second quarter -- in which Bald Knob (2-6, 1-3) surrendered 22 points.