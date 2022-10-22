6A-EAST

LR CATHOLIC 42, JACKSONVILLE 6

Little Rock Catholic (8-0, 7-0 6A-East) jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns by Dominic Keeton and never looked back in a road win against Jacksonville (0-8, 0-7).

Catholic quarterback Sam Sanders connected with wide receiver Cody Fogleman in the second quarter to make it 21-0. Keeton found the end zone for the fourth time later in the quarter to give the Rockets a 28-0 lead at the half. Keeton finished with 168 yards on 11 carries.

Backup quarterback Jackson England connected with wide receiver Brooks Ward on the Rockets' first drive in the second half to make it 35-0. Jacksonville scored its lone touchdown on an 85-yard run later in the quarter before Catholic scored once more in the fourth quarter.