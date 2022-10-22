LR Christian turns it on the second half to defeat Van Buren

A defensive struggle turned into a convincing victory for Little Rock Christian Friday night.

Junior Walker White completed 10 of 18 passes for 207 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Warriors claimed a 49-14 victory over the Van Buren Pointers in 6A-West action at Warrior Stadium in Little Rock.

"Overall, our defense just played a really good game," Warriors Coach Eric Cohu said. "To hold their starters to seven points was great."

Little Rock Christian (6-2, 4-2) led 13-7 at halftime.

Defense allied itself with White to help lead the way for the Warriors in the second half. Including one in the final minute of the second quarter, three interceptions over the game's final 25 minutes led to 17 Little Rock Christian points.

Little Rock Christian sophomore Ronny Anokye carried 27 times for 133 yards and a touchdown, and junior linebacker Cooper Jones intercepted two passes that helped hand Little Rock Christian 14 second-half points.

Van Buren senior receiver Chi Henry caught 5 passes for 112 yards.

"He's one of the best players in the state," Cohu said. "He's just really a good football player."

Little Rock Christian struck first with a 33-yard field goal by junior Greyson Hoover with 3:15 left in the first quarter.

Two scrimmage plays later, junior quarterback Bryce Perkins threw deep for a 60-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Peyton Pschier that gave Van Buren (1-7, 1-5) a 7-3 lead.

Six consecutive series led to turnovers on downs before Little Rock Christian struck with a 27-yard touchdown pass from White to junior receiver Tate Collins to take a 10-7 lead with 2:00 left before halftime.

Ward was in tight coverage when he caught White's pass deep in the Van Buren end zone.

"Our defense told me they had our back while our offense was struggling," White said. "We weren't executing the way we should be until that touchdown pass. It was a great catch, and it really turned the momentum around."

Senior linebacker Ben Ridings ended Van Buren's following possession with a 25-yard interception return to the Pointers' 19. Four plays later, Hoover's second field goal gave the Warriors a 13-7 with no time left in the first half.

"That interception was a big turning point," Van Buren Coach Moe Henry said. "Our defense did a great job holding them to those three points, but then it turned into into a multiple-score game in the second half."

Second-half touchdown runs of 4 yards by White, 25 yards by Anokye, and 3 yards by senior receiver Holt Chappell, and a 51-touchdown pass from White to junior receiver Cade Bowman completed Christian's rout.