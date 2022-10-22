LR PARKVIEW 42, MAGNOLIA 28

MAGNOLIA -- Eric McGehee's 53-yard touchdown pass to Monterrio Elston with just over nine minutes to play gave Little Rock Parkview a two-score land and secured a 42-28 win for the Patriots (6-2, 5-0 5A-South) over the Panthers (5-3, 2-3).

Elston added a 15-yard scoring toss to Elston and TD passes to Kelly Smith and Omarion Robinson. Darrien Bennett and Cameron Settles added TD runs for the Patriots.

Garrion Curry had touchdown runs of 62 and 50 yards for Magnolia, and Dalen Blanchard conencted with Dario Sargent on a 4-yard score.