3A-4

MAGNET COVE 36, JESSIEVILLE 7

JESSIEVILLE -- Five different Panthers crossed the goal line as Magnet Cove (4-4, 2-2 3A-4) rolled to a win over Jessieville (2-6, 1-5).

Jacob Caulsen threw a 78-yard TD pass to Hayden Browning. Matt Stone, Julius McClellan, Evan Myers and Carter Tugwell added scoring runs for Magnet Cove.