Man, 18, faces 2nd murder charge

An 18-year-old in jail on a murder charge was charged Friday in another homicide -- a fatal shooting in July 2021, according to a tweet from Little Rock police.

Jamarion Holmes faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of David Brown, 49.

Brown was found in a pickup at 1502 Green Mountain Drive with multiple gunshot wounds on July 8, 2021, and later died of his wounds.

Detectives developed Holmes as a suspect, the tweet says, although it doesn't say how. No suspect had previously been named.

Holmes was being held without bail Friday night in the Pulaski County jail, where he has been since he was arrested July 6 and charged in the July 4 killing of Titus Moton, 24.

Police said they found Moton fatally shot in the courtyard of Big Country Chateau Apartments at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road and that they saw a person matching Holmes' description fleeing the scene as they arrived. Another woman was found wounded by gunfire at the scene.

Authorities said they identified Holmes as the shooter, leading to his arrest.

At the time, Holmes was charged with first-degree murder, but court records show he faces a capital murder charge in the July 4 killing, as well as a felony first-degree battery charge.

Holmes has pleaded innocent to the charges. A judge this week granted a request by Holmes' attorney for his client to have a mental examination.