Man killed in shooting outside McAlmont Park, authorities say

Pulaski County deputies were investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Friday outside the McAlmont Community Park in North Little Rock, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The male victim was not identified in the 10:30 p.m. tweet, and agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said he was still awaiting an identification from the coroner Saturday afternoon.

No suspect information was available Saturday, Burk said.

The shooting happened just outside the gates of the Gloria Ashley McAlmont Community Park, Burk said, and the investigation closed Arkansas 161 in the area for a few hours Friday night.











