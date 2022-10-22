2A-2

MARKED TREE 44, CLARENDON 30

MARKED TREE -- Marked Tree (7-1, 4-1) ran past Clarendon (5-3, 3-2) to take over the lead in the 2A-2 Conference.

Marked Tree started fast in the first quarter when Willie Marshall dashed 30 yards for a touchdown. Kenyon Carter followed with a 22-yard touchdown pass to LaRay Brown to give Marked Tree a 12-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Carter threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Marshall, and Javion Tribble ran in a two-point conversion.

Clarendon pulled within 22-14 before halftime with Tranell Black's 14-yard touchdown run and Terrance Hampton's 35-yard interception return.

Trailing 21-20 in the third quarter, Marked Tree responded with Jaylon Bradley's 9-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion by Carter. Jonah Walker added a defensive touchdown for Marked Tree with an 81-yard interception return and Marshall ran in the two-point conversion.

Leading 36-30 entering the fourth quarter, Marked Tree extended its lead to 44-30 with a 7-yard touchdown run by Tate Swink. Carter passed to J.J. Risper for the two-point conversion.

Overall for Marked Tree, Brown rushed for 92 yards and Marshall rushed for 71 yards. Bradley rushed for 41 yards, and Carter rushed for 39 yards.