Meloni forms Cabinet from Italian far right

ROME -- Giorgia Meloni formed Italy's new ruling coalition, assembling the country's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and becoming the first woman Friday to obtain the premiership.

A presidential palace official announced that Meloni and her Cabinet would be sworn in today. Meloni's Brothers of Italy, a party with neo-fascist roots, was the top vote-getter in Italy's national election last month.

A few hours before the new government's formation was announced, Meloni, 45, a career politician, told reporters that she and her allies had unanimously asked President Sergio Mattarella to give her the mandate to govern.

Meloni made no public comments before leaving the Quirinal presidential palace. Earlier in the day, she met with Mattarella along with her two main right-wing allies -- Matteo Salvini and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Mattarella expressed satisfaction that the government was formed in a "brief time" following the Sept. 25 election.

Quickly giving the country a new government "was possible ... because of the domestic and international conditions that require a government in its fullness to carry out its tasks," Mattarella told reporters.

Berlusconi, a media mogul, recently derided Meloni as "arrogant" in written comments, apparently after she refused to make a lawmaker who is one of his closest advisers a government minister.

During a meeting this week with Forza Italia's lawmakers, the former premier expressed sympathy for Putin's motivation in invading Ukraine. A recording of the conversation leaked to Italian news agency LaPresse also captured Berlusconi bragging that Putin had sent him bottles of vodka for his 86th birthday last month.





In response to Berlusconi's comments, which included derogatory remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Meloni insisted that anyone joining her government must be solidly in sync with the West in opposing Putin's war.

As a bulwark against possible wavering on Ukraine by her coalition allies, Meloni named as defense minister one of her closest advisers, Brothers of Italy co-founder Guido Crosetto.

She chose as foreign minister Antonio Tajani, a top aide to Berlusconi in Forza Italia and a former president of the European Union's parliament.

Salvini has at times also questioned the wisdom of tough Western sanctions against Russia. A fellow lawmaker in Salvini's League party who was recently elected president of the Italian Parliament's lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, has publicly expressed doubts about continuing the sanctions. While campaigning, Salvini advocated increasing Italy's already staggeringly high public debt to pay for energy relief assistance.

Meloni, who has resisted ballooning the debt, appointed as finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, considered one of the most moderate League leaders.

Salvini had lobbied hard to be appointed interior minister by Meloni -- a position he held in a 2018-19 government formed by populists. Salvini's crackdown on migrant rescue boats while in that post led to a criminal prosecution against him, with one case still pending in Sicily.

Meloni instead picked a longtime Interior Ministry official, Matteo Piantedosi, for the portfolio.

On Friday, Meloni tapped an ultra-conservative Catholic, Eugenia Maria Roccella, to be her minister for family, birthrates and equal opportunities. Italy doesn't allow same-sex marriage.

Information for this article was contributed by Trisha Thomas of The Associated Press.

