2A-3

MOUNT IDA 35, MINERAL SPRINGS 6

MOUNT IDA -- Jacob Standridge and Jacob Woodfield ran for two touchdowns each to lead Mount Ida (6-1, 4-0 2A-3) to a win against Mineral Springs (5-3, 2-2).

Mount Ida scored early when Woodfield ran 65 yards for a touchdown to give the Lions a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions went up 21-0 by halftime thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by Standridge and a 10-yard touchdown run by Chandler Perkins.

Woodfield scored from 6 yards out and Standridge added a 2-yard scoring run to help the Lions increase their lead to 35-0 in the third quarter.

K.J. Hays put Mineral Springs on the board in the fourth quarter with a 79-yard touchdown.