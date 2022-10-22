• Joni Mitchell's return to the stage this summer was a big surprise, but fans can plan for her next appearance. The music legend will perform June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre, a venue east of Seattle, friend and fellow singer Brandi Carlile announced on "The Daily Show" this week. "I can't believe it's happening, but it's happening," Carlile said. "And she is going to crush it." Carlile brought Mitchell onstage at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island in August. The 78-year-old has battled back from suffering an aneurysm in 2015 and hadn't performed a full show in two decades. At Newport, they replicated a periodic jam session with musical friends that takes place in Mitchell's California home. She sang and played guitar on favorites like "A Case of You," "Both Sides Now" and "The Circle Game" as well as some standards. Going onstage with musicians like Carlile, Wynonna Judd and Marcus Mumford, the band wasn't quite sure how much Mitchell would want to sing. "She completely took over the show and became the performer that we all know that she is," Carlile said. "We didn't go to sleep that night. We stayed up until the sun came up. Joni, flat out, loves to perform, and she's awesome at it." Mitchell left the experience wanting to be back onstage again, Carlile said. The Gorge appealed to Mitchell because of its beauty and proximity to Canada, where she grew up, and Washington state is also home turf for Carlile. She'll perform there June 9 and open for Mitchell the next night, she said.

• A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday. Adrian Kwiatkowski, 23, of Ipswich in southern England, hacked the artists' cloud-based accounts and sold their songs on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency. London police said he made $147,000 on the transactions. "Kwiatkowski had complete disregard for the musicians' creativity and hard work producing original songs and the subsequent loss of earnings," said Joanne Jakymec of the Crown Prosecution Service. "He selfishly stole their music to make money for himself." Kwiatkowski had pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including 14 copyright offenses and three counts of computer misuse. London police investigated with U.S. authorities after the management companies of several musicians reported that an individual known online as Spirdark had gained access to their cloud-based accounts and was selling their content. "Cybercrime knows no borders," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., "and this individual executed a complex scheme to steal unreleased music in order to line his own pockets."