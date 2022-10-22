Walmart sees profit

rise south of border

Walmart Inc.'s operations in Mexico and Central America reported Thursday that third-quarter profit rose 10% despite pressure from inflation and increased e-commerce and labor costs.

Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica, or Walmex, recorded net profit of $609 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, compared with net profit of $553.7 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's revenue grew 12.4% to $9.93 billion.

Guilherme Loureiro, Walmex's chief executive officer, said in a webcast presentation that economic conditions remain challenging, and the company's merchants are working closely with suppliers to keep costs down and shield customers from the effects of inflation.

In Mexico, sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, increased 11%. Sales at the company's Bodega and Sam's Club stores drove that growth, the company said.

Same-store sales are considered a key indicator of a retailer's health.

In Central America, same-store sales grew 14.4%. The company's e-commerce sales in Mexico climbed 16.7%.

Walmex is Bentonville-based Walmart's largest international market.

Walmex shares rose $1.20, or 3.3%, to close Friday at $37.50. The shares have traded between $41.64 and $31.34 in the past 52 weeks.

-- Serenah McKay

Milk production off

as state herds thin

Arkansas milk production was down in the third quarter as the state's herds continued to dwindle, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Dairy cows in Arkansas produced 10 million pounds of milk in the July through September period, down 23% from the same period in 2021 and also down 23% from the previous quarter. A gallon of milk weighs 8.6 pounds.

For the third quarter, the average number of diary cows in Arkansas stood at 4,000 head, 500 fewer than the same period in 2021 and in the previous quarter.

Milk production in the United States for the third quarter was 56.5 billion pounds, up 1.2% from the same period last year. The average number of milk cows across the country was 9.41 million for the quarter, down 29,000 head from last year but unchanged from the previous period.

-- John Magsam

19.22 lift wraps up

index day at 769.69

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 769.69 , up by 19.22.

"The equity market is trying to form a bottom to get to the last leg of the bear market," David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US, told Bloomberg News. "We have a tug of war going on between the skeptics and those who think it is time to own equities."

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.