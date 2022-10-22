Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- The nominees for Arizona governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. adviser for energy security; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

