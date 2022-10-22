Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Tucker Phelan, 19, of 2726 W. Denali Drive in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Phelan was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Guadalupe Luke-Zuniga, 42, of 4100 S.W. Pointe Road in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Luke-Zuniga was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• Gabino Cortes-Temich, 38, of 2414 Heather Lynn Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Cortes-Temich was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Goshen

• William Meyer, 35, of 494 Tuttle Road in Elkins, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Meyer was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Little Flock

• Tyler Davis, 25, of 800 Sugar Hill Road in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Davis was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• David Carte, 38, of 133 Fox Run Circle in Centerton, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Carte was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.