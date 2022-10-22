GOLF

Day tied for second

Little Rock's Glen Day is tied for second after the opening round of the Champions Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va. Day turned in a 5-under 67 on the James River Course. Jerry Kelly leads the tournament after a 7-under 65. Sharing second place with Day are: Joe Durant, Bob Estes and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70 while John Daly (Dardanelle, University of Arkansas) posted a 6-over 78.

Whitnell surges to front

Dale Whitnell took a one-stroke lead halfway through the Mallorca Open after shooting 8-under 63 on Friday to equal the course record set the previous day by fellow Englishman Marcus Armitage. Whitnell made six birdies to go with an eagle on the par-5 11th hole to move to the top of the leaderboard at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, Spain. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles is at 1-under 141.

FOOTBALL

Wilson dealing with injury

Russell Wilson's pulled hamstring might make him miss a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year NFL career Sunday. Denver Coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose team has lost three straight to fall to 2-4, listed Wilson as questionable for the Broncos' game against the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field. Wilson was injured during the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and he has been limited at practice all week.

M0ore to sit vs. Broncos

Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore will sit out the New York Jets' game Sunday against the Denver Broncos after requesting to be traded amid frustration over his lack of playmaking opportunities. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday "trading him is not an option," but Moore will not be with the team in Denver as the Jets -- at 4-2 and off to their best start since 2015 -- look for a fourth consecutive victory. Moore, a second-round pick out of Mississippi who had 43 catches as a rookie last year, will go through workouts with trainers over the next few days and rejoin the team Monday.

Ravens' RB out vs. Browns

Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of his knee injury. Dobbins has played four games since returning from the knee injury that kept him out all last season, but he had only seven carries in last weekend's loss to the New York Giants. Running back Justice Hill, who missed the past two games with a hamstring issue, appears set to return this weekend.

San Jose running back dies

San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic Director Jeff Konya said today's game against New Mexico State will be played later this season after the Spartans mourn the death of Camdan McWright. The San Jose Unified School District bus had the green light when the 18-year-old McWright entered the crosswalk directly in the vehicle's path, the California Highway Patrol said. McWright died at the scene, about two blocks from the university, authorities said. No one was injured on the bus and the 14 students, ages 14 to 17, were escorted onto a second bus that drove them away from the scene, the highway patrol said. It said the 36-year-old bus driver pulled over and remained at the scene. Investigators don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

BASEBALL

Jays, Schneider reach deal

By his own admission, John Schneider never amounted to much as a baseball player. On Friday, Schneider fulfilled a dream he'd pursued for 15 years since giving up on playing and choosing to coach instead. Toronto's former bench coach, Schneider was named the 14th manager in Blue Jays history, signing a three-year contract with the team he led on an interim basis for 78 games last season. Schneider's contract includes a team option for 2026.

BASKETBALL

Pistons' official on leave

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been put on leave due to an investigation that reportedly centers on an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee. The investigation was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press late Thursday on condition of anonymity because the investigation, first reported by ESPN, was ongoing. A message seeking comment was left with Murphy. The Pistons declined comment and Coach Dwane Casey said he didn't want to address internal affairs before their game in New York on Friday night.