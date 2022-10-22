OPINION|DRIVETIME MAHATMA University of Arkansas leads the school licenses plate race

Dear Mahatma: I was at the Revenue Office and waited forever for a young man to make up his mind about what college affinity plate he wanted. Turns out, according to the beautiful and indefatigable Ms. Julie at our local office, she sells a lot of affinity plates to match the color of the recipient car. Whudda thunk it? -- Kent

Dear Kent: We would have never thunk it, but will start looking to see if plates are color coordinated. Meanwhile, we asked the Department of Finance & Administration for a count of the number of college specialty plates issued for each of them. The answer:

University of Arkansas, 42,357. Arkansas State University, 5,054. UA-Pine Bluff, 2,445. University of Central Arkansas, 1,636.

Arkansas Tech University, 836. Southern Arkansas University, 682. Ouachita Baptist University, 678. UA-Monticello, 648. Hendrix Colleges, 575.

Henderson State University, 563. University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 525. Arkansas School for the Deaf, 499. Harding University, 388.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, 386. Lyon College, 198. UA-Fort Smith, 110. John Brown University, 107. National Park College (Hot Springs), 44. Northwest Arkansas Community College (Bentonville), 26. Midsouth Community College (West Memphis), 15.

But wait, there's more! Fraternity and sorority license plates are also available. Those numbers:.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, 607. Delta Sigma Theta, 524. Omega Psi Phi, 341. Zeta Phi Beta, 216. Kappa Alpha Psi, 204. Psi Beta Sigma, 173.

DF&A says an affinity plate costs an extra $35 a year. From that, $10 goes to the state while the rest goes to the university or organization.

Given that UA, Fayetteville far surpasses all others in the number of affinity plates, we wondered what the university did with the slightly more than $1 million generated each year. Mark Rushing, associate vice chancellor for university relations, said the money goes to scholarships. The Arkansas Alumni Association, he said, began awarding and administering those scholarships in 1994 following the passage of legislation.

Vanity plate: 3BOYS. We especially like this one.

Dear Mahatma: A question for ARDOT. Have always wondered why 440 is considered Interstate 440 south of Interstate 40 but is called Arkansas 440 north of Interstate 40. -- Richard

Dear Richard: The Arkansas Department of Transportation tells us the following.

To be classified as an interstate, a multi-lane, controlled access highway must connect to another interstate on both ends. For example, Interstate 630 connects to Interstate 430 on the west end and to Interstate 30 on the east end.

I-440 connects to I-30 on the west end and to I-40 on the east end. Continuing northward from I-40, the roadway connects to U.S. 67/167, so it can't be designated as an interstate.

Vanity plate spotted in Conway on an orange Volkswagen: GR8PNKN.

