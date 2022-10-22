100 years ago

Oct. 22, 1922

• Legislation providing for the maintenance of roads after construction is badly needed, according to R. C. Limerick, state highway engineer, who returned yesterday from a 650-mile tour of southwest Arkansas. ... The unsurfaced roads, Mr. Limerick said, are in universally bad condition. Recent oil discoveries in Union and Ouachita counties have caused a tremendous increase in traffic. The road between El Dorado and Smackover, 12 miles away, was one continuous procession of trucks and mule teams hauling supplies, he said, and congestion on the El Dorado-Camden road was so great that it took the party four hours to drive the 32 miles over a fair road.

50 years ago

Oct. 22, 1972

• The state director of industrial development, J. Dan Roebuck, is considering a request that he endorse repeal of the Arkansas full-crew train laws. Arkansans will vote November 7 on Initiated Act 1, which would repeal the laws passed in 1907, 1909 and 1913. Only Arkansas still has such a law. ... Last year, Phillip A. Martin, the Department's transportation director, told the Western Railroad Traffic Committee the Department "will work 100 percent with the Arkansas railroads to overcome the 'Arkansas full-crew law' dilemma" if the railroads would drop plans for a $10 a car rail surcharge. The railroads did drop efforts to apply the surcharge, but have threatened to impose it if Act. 1 is not approved.

25 years ago

Oct. 22, 1997

SPRINGDALE -- A dry fall and the ever-present demand for electricity are shrinking several of the state's lakes, creating headaches for boaters and marinas as water recedes. ... Bull Shoals is among the eight U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed lakes that have dropped significantly in recent weeks as water is released for power generation, forcing property owners to monitor their docks constantly and boaters to exercise particular care in navigating. ... Lake levels at the Army Corps lakes are several feet below the top of the "conservation pool," the stage that most people consider normal for the lakes' recreational and power generation uses. P.J. Spaul, a spokesman for the Corps' Little Rock District office, said that while the low levels might seem unusual, they are still well above the bottom of the conservation pools at which power generation would stop.

10 years ago

Oct. 22, 2012

BATESVILLE -- The White River Medical Center dietary department has moved into its newer, larger home on the first floor of the East Tower, WRMC's newly constructed four-story addition. ... The newly designed cafeteria is named Café V in recognition of the WRMC Volunteer donation that made the new facility possible. Although mild renovations were made through the years and new equipment was installed, no space had been added to the cafeteria since it opened in 1976, built with the capacity to serve around 700 people per day. At Café V, that number has nearly doubled.