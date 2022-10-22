OTHERS SAY: Just look around; New York has a crime problem

A small but vocal contingent of the city's political class characterizes those of us who are alarmed by increasing crime--and want more proactive policing, more effective prosecution and further refinement of state laws to ensure that lawbreakers face swift, sure consequences--as nothing but reactionaries. The city remains historically safe, they say, so the order of the day should be more criminal justice reform, not dialing back any recently notched progress.

While it's true that every major category of crime was far higher back in 1993, the mantra that the city remains safe by almost any reasonable historical comparison is now tired and false.

Yes, New York in 2022 is safer by every statistical measure than New York in 2001 or 1998 or 1990. But a dozen years of progress in crime is a lot to give back, and that's saying nothing of the unnerving but harder-to-capture-in-statistics disorder that now proliferates on many streets.

Our current mayor, Eric Adams, won office last year in no small part on his promise to reverse what were already troubling crime trends. His and our continued pleas to Albany to change state laws have yielded minimal reform.