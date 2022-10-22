P.A.M. Transportation reports gain in 3Q profit

Tontitown-based P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. reported gains in profits and revenue for its third quarter on Thursday after market close.

The trucking company reported net income of $24.6 million, or $1.09 per share, for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, up 15% from $21.4 million, or 93 cents per share, for the year ago period. The company said in a news release that profits took a hit from "losses recognized but unrealized" on investments in marketable securities. The company's profit fell short of the $1.37 predicted by a single analyst, according to Yahoo Finance.

Revenue for the third quarter stood at $252.6 million, up 38% from $183.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The single analyst had called for revenue of $257.6 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

"Our driving associates continue to be a cornerstone of our success and we appreciate all they sacrifice to help us achieve these results," Joe Vitiritto, company president said in a statement. "Although we had a record revenue quarter, our culture is to never be satisfied with our results and continually look for areas to improve."

Shares of P.A.M. closed at $30.64, up 28 cents, or less than 1%, in trading Friday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $23.52 and as high as $40.88 over the past year.

P.A.M. Transportation, through its subsidiaries, makes deliveries in the United States as well as parts of Mexico and Canada.

The company said during the third quarter it saw improvement in equipment delivery times and it has caught up on most of its backlogged truck order but it's still seeing delays in its trailer order and is expecting final deliveries by the first quarter of 2023.

P.A.M. said as a result of the delays its average fleet age has increased but its not resulted in additional maintenance costs. The average ages of its truck and trailer fleets were 2.1 years and 6.4 years respectively at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.8 years and 5.5 years at the end of the year ago quarter.

The company saw its total miles for the third quarter increase 26%, to 56,624 from 44,910 for the year ago period with an operating ratio of 82.5% compared to 77.9%. Revenue per total mile, before fuel surcharge, was $2.56, up from $2.46 for the third quarter of 2021.

Truckloads increased 26% to 110,192 when compared to 87,218 for the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue per truck per week for the quarter was $4,562, up 1.1% over $4,512 for the third quarter of 2021.

P.A.M. Transportation's logistic's operations booked revenue of $71.5 million for the third quarter, with an operating ratio of 85.7% compared to revenue of $55.9 million with an operating ratio of 88.6% for the year ago period.

In August, the company said $4.75 million settlement is in the works with nearly 8,000 truckers who claim the trucking and logistics company failed to pay them properly for overtime and made improper payroll deductions. A United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas judge has yet to grant final approval for the settlement.

In June, P.A.M. Transportation completed its acquisition of New York-based Metropolitan Trucking Inc. The dry van truckload carrier has a 320 truck fleet and operates on the east coast.