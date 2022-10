4A-3

POCAHONTAS 41, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 7

JONESBORO -- Connor Baker ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Pocahontas (7-1, 5-0 4A-3) defeated Jonesboro Westside (2-6, 1-4).

Baker ran for scores of 88 and 4 yards and threw a 53-yard touchdown to Reed Bigger.