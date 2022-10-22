Police investigate evening shooting

Little Rock police on Friday night were investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:05 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road, near Arkansas State Police headquarters.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said in the tweet. They said they think the incident was isolated and did not pose a threat to the wider public.

No further information was given about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting, and no suspect was identified.