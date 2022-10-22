PostSecret creator and mental health advocate to speak at UCA

Frank Warren, an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention who has appeared on several network morning news shows to discuss his PostSecret project, will make a presentation at the University of Central Arkansas next week.

Warren started PostSecret in 2005 as a community art project, inviting strangers to anonymously mail in their never-voiced-before secrets on homemade postcards, and the initiative quickly became a global phenomenon, according to UCA. More than 1 million secrets have been shared to date, and every month, more than 4 million people visit the award-winning PostSecret website, which has raised over $1 million for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Warren, also known as "the most trusted stranger in America," is the final presenter in UCA's "Honors Challenge Week line-up focused on mental health," said Patricia Smith, dean of the Honors College. "As an advocate for mental health initiatives and suicide prevention, Warren will share lessons on creating supportive environments through a humorous and engaging presentation that is sure to leave participants feeling empowered."

Warren, who has been awarded the Mental Health Advisory Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on suicide prevention and was invited to the White House to discuss mental wellness issues, has brought PostSecret art projects around the world and authored multiple New York Times bestsellers, according to UCA. His TED Talk has been viewed more than 3 million times, and was named "The #1 TED Talk that holds the key to public speaking genius" by Forbes.

PostSecret "quickly evolved into a social experience, [and] through the postcards, people are able to express their deepest feelings about issues they are going through, but keep their anonymity," said Amanda Horton, UCA executive director for public appearances. He "is a natural storyteller who will bring these secrets to life on stage in a manner that will resonate with the audience. Coming out of a pandemic, many people have dealt with depression and daily struggles, [and] Frank will present information that will embrace these feelings and how we can come together as a community to provide healing."

Friday's event at Reynolds Performance Hall, in which Warren will focus on mental health, sharing secrets, reducing stigma, and building communities of support, starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, according to UCA. Tickets may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds, or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.