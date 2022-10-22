PREP FB: Booneville missing five starters due to suspensions

BOONEVILLE – The Charleston Tigers had a flawless performance on offense, and the defense was close behind.

Charleston scored on all six possessions and had three fourth-down stops in cruising to a 42-14 win over rival Booneville at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium.

Charleston (7-1, 5-0) didn't mathematically wrap up the 3A-1 conference title but took a giant step toward it along with the top seed in the Class 3A playoffs.

Booneville (6-2, 4-1), which slipped into second place, played without nine suspended players, which included five starters.

The Tigers took full advantage.

"It was a big win," Charleston Coach Ricky May said. 'They're a little depleted. Obviously, that changed the game a little bit for sure. I like the way we started the game. I like the way we finished the game."

After forcing a three-and-out and forcing a punt on defense, Charleston needed two plays to score and two more to score again after the first fourth-down stop.

Senior Brandon Scott hit Bryton Ketter on a 53-yard pass to open the Tigers' first possession to the 13 and then tossed to Brevyn Ketter for a 13-yard score around the right side and a quick 7-0 lead just 2:30 into the game.

After Bryton Ketter had the first fourth-down stop for the defense, Scott hit Reese Merechka for 18 yards and then 68 yards for a 14-0 lead with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

"We came out with a lot of attitude to start the game," May said. "I told them the first six minutes were going to be crucial in this atmosphere. We hadn't played in this kind of atmosphere in a long time. They handled it great."

Trace Hall scored on a 68-yard option pitch around the left side for Booneville two plays into the second quarter to trim Charleston's lead to 14-7.

Scott converted the next series for Charleston with a 15-yard run to cap a six-play drive.

Roy Hudson had the next fourth-down stop for Charleston, and Scott scored again on a 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the half for a 28-7 lead.

"In the games we've sputtered in, we haven't started fast," May said. "It was important for us to start fast."

Charleston opened the second half with an 11-play 80-yard drive. Scott was 6-for-6 passing on the drive and capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run with 7:33 left in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead.

Dale Smith halted Booneville's next drive with a fourth-down stop, and the Tigers scored again with a 6-yard touchdown stroll by Merechka around the left side for a 42-7 lead four plays into the fourth quarter.

Clayton Loftin added a late touchdown for Booneville on a 1-yard run.

Scott finished 18-of-20 passing with a drop and a pass that was caught out of the back of the end zone for 301 yards. He hit his first six passes and all nine in the second half. He also ran for 117 yards on 11 carries with the 3 scoring runs.

Merechka had six catches for 146 yards.

Booneville played without leading rusher Dax Goff but still managed 358 yards on the ground with Hall rushing 112 yards on 11 carries and fullback Cody Elliott adding 17 carries for 110 yards.

"We had three really good drives, grinding it out and doing what we wanted to do to keep them off the field" Booneville Coach Doc Crowley said. "We just couldn't capitalize."

Booneville was particularly hit hard with the suspensions on defense with two inside linebackers, an outside linebacker and a defensive tackle out.

"No excuses, the kids fought hard and we were a little outmanned," Crowley said. "Charleston's a very good team. I think they're going to make a deep run, and we get everybody back I think we can do the same thing."

Booneville senior football players, band members and cheerleaders and their parents line up to be honored for senior night, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, before the Bearcatsâ€™ game against Charleston at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Booneville fans cheer during a senior night ceremony, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, before the Bearcatsâ€™ game against Charleston at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott (right) reaches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown as Boonevilleâ€™s Peyton Tatum (12) and Jace Washburn pursue, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, during the second quarter at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott (12) and Bryton Ketter celebrate, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, after Scott scored a rushing touchdown during the second quarter at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Charleston defensive back Reese Merechka (2) tackles Boonevilleâ€™s Trace Hall, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, during the first quarter of the Tigersâ€™ 42-14 win at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

