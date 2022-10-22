PREP FB: Charging Wildcats clinch home playoff game with win

FORT SMITH -- With every passing week, North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur has seen his team improve. Now that those improvements have turned into wins, bigger opportunities have become their reward.

The Charging Wildcats pulled away from Fort Smith Northside in the second half to grab a 38-14 7A-Central win Friday night at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

The win gives North Little Rock (5-3, 4-1) no worse than the fourth seed from the 7A-Central and a first-round home game in the Class 7A playoffs next month. With Bryant and Cabot left on the schedule, the potential for playing for a higher seed, if not a conference championship, is still on the table.

"It is always great to control your destiny," Sandefur said. "We struggled at the start of the year, but we've kept climbing and climbing. We had our offensive line and defensive secondary learning on the job, and it was costly early. Now those guys are playing well. I really believe in our kids. From here on out, it is going to be a hard-hat game and I believe we are going to hold up well."

Friday's game was close until the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies had climbed to within 17-14 on a 3-yard keeper by Pum Savoy with 6:47 left in the third quarter. But the Charging Wildcats put the game away, scoring three touchdowns in the final 14 minutes of play.

Leading 24-14, Sandefur called timeout with 9:42 left with his team facing a fourth-and-goal at the Northside 1. Quarterback Malachi Gober then sneaked in for the score and a 31-14 lead with 9:38 left.

"I would do it again because I feel our offense is getting better," Sandefur said. "You can see them get better and have the confidence we need for this stretch run."

Gober added another score in the fourth quarter, a 24-yard touchdown run with 6:18 left. He was 13-of-29 passing for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 2rushing touchdowns.

The Wildcats' defense created four turnovers and allowed just 12 first downs and 236 total yards.

"Our defensive staff does a phenomenal job, and the defense played lights out tonight," Sandefur said. "[Northside] got us on a couple of big plays early, but it was huge that on both possessions we kept them out of the end zone. It did not shock me that we kept them from scoring. [The defense] puts their hard hats on and they go to work."

Though the North Little Rock running game struggled in the first half, Sandefur and his offensive staff never abandoned it, finishing the game with 188 yards rushing, 139 in the second half.

"Our line put a hat on a hat and our backs ran hard," Sandefur said. "We wanted to lean on them and shorten the game."

North Little Rock built a 17-7 lead by taking advantage of Northside miscues to either score or end Grizzlies drives.

Northside had the game's first big play when McLane Moody hit Demari Smith for 51 yards to the Wildcats' 7. But a sack led to a field-goal attempt, but Cesar Perez's kick hit the right upright and was no good.

On its second possession of the game, North Little Rock put together a scoring drive, marching 86 yards in 11 plays. The big play was Gober's 41-yard pass to Malichi Muhammad to the Grizzlies' 11. Two plays later, the Gober-to-Muhammad combo worked again, this time for a 10-yard touchdown with 3:13 left in the first quarter.

Northside fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Tony Wilkins recovered it for North Little Rock at the Grizzlies' 17. Four plays later, Devin Jackson kicked a 31-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead late in the opening quarter.

The Grizzlies finally put a drive together early in the second quarter, marching 63 yards in seven plays. Moody hit Pum Savoy for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 9:47 left to get Northside within 10-7.

The Charging Wildcats put together a drive before halftime, going 58 yards in three plays. Gober hit two big passes -- a 26-yarder to Roshaun Simmons and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Corey Henderson with 1:14 left in the half.