PREP FB: Lindsey throws for 4 TDs in Purple’Dogs’ win

FAYETTEVILLE -- Quarterback Drake Lindsey threw four touchdown passes as Fayetteville defeated Springdale 35-6 on Friday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Kaylon Morris and Lach McKinney caught two touchdown passes each for Fayetteville (5-3, 3-2 7A-West).

"I think, defensively, we came out and played really, really well," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "I was really happy with the way our kids played. Offensively, we were OK at times. There's a lot of things we can reflect on and get better [at]. Obviously, happy that we won, but there's room for improvement."

A fumble on a potential touchdown drive early proved costly for Springdale (1-7, 1-4).

"The fumble inside the [Fayetteville] 5, when it was 7-0, that could have been something that could have built our confidence as the game went along," Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs said. "I'm still proud of our team and the way they played."

Morris finished with 12 catches for 146 yards for Fayetteville.

"He's a really good player and has done a lot of good things for us this year," Dick said. "Tonight, he continued on that trend."

JJ Harlo carried 11 times for 99 yards and a touchdown for Fayetteville.

Fayetteville grabbed the lead when Lindsey found McKinney for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. Nathan Kachel's extra point made it 7-0 with 1:58 remaining in the first quarter.

Springdale moved to Fayetteville's 1 and threatened to tie the score late in the quarter. But Fayetteville recovered a fumble at its 3 to end the threat.

Following a short punt, Fayetteville moved 57 yards in three plays for another score. Lindsey connected with Morris for a 41-yard touchdown pass. The extra point gave Fayetteville a 14-0 edge at the 6:55 mark of the second quarter.

After holding Springdale to a three-and-out, Fayetteville added to its advantage on Harlo's 2-yard scoring run and led 21-0 at halftime.

Lindsey's 3-yard touchdown pass to McKinney put Fayetteville up 28-0 after three quarters.

Springdale avoided the shutout when Jack Pounders hit David Perez for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 8:43 left in the game.

"We moved the ball better this game from the previous weeks," Hobbs said.

Lindsey's 5-yard touchdown pass to Morris made it 35-6 with 4:45 remaining.

Springdale's Za'marion Manuel had a first-quarter interception.