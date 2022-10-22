PREP FB: Tigers rush for nearly 400 yards

ALMA -- Prairie Grove senior running back Ethan Miller heard the doubters before the season with the program moving to Class 5A. He and the Tigers continued to dismiss any notion of a down year Friday night.

Miller finished with 205 yards and 4 touchdowns on 13 carries in a 45-30 victory over Alma in a 5A-West Conference matchup. The victory improved the Tigers to 7-1 and 5-0 in league play.

"This year has felt great and really has me speechless," Miller said. "I feel no one thought we'd have this good of a year. We were ranked fifth and now ranked second, and we want to be on the way to the top spot. The brotherhood has been special celebrating every moment this season."

Prairie Grove, running the Wing-T, rushed for nearly 400 yards and put the game away in the second half with big plays.

Alma found itself down just 16-14 heading into halftime off a 24-yard touchdown pass from Joe Trusty to running back Carlos Gonzalez.

The Airedales then received the second-half kickoff, but the Tigers took control of the game after the break. Prairie Grove's defense came away with back-to-back stops, and the offense put together back-to-back scores. That helped the Tigers build a 30-14 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

"It took a little while to convince ourselves," Prairie Grove Coach Danny Abshier said. "We just stopped messing around and went and made plays on both sides of the ball. It was a great effort in the second half from both sides."

Alma was able to score in the second half, cutting the Prairie Grove lead to 30-22 early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run by Trusty. But one play later, Miller helped put it away with a 51-yard touchdown run for a 38-22 lead. The Tigers didn't look back after that.

"The line blocked so well on that play and I had a great block that let me go all the way from my fullback Coner Whetsell," Miller said. "That got me the lane I needed to get to the end zone. That was a big play for us."

The one-two punch of Miller and Whetsell was strong for Prairie Grove. Miller ran for scores of 52, 47, 6 and 51 yards. Whetsell rushed 18 times for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"He is a big-time threat," Miller said of Whetsell. "He is a big part of our success running the ball. Sometimes they key on him, and it opens up so much for me. If he isn't getting it, I am. If I'm not getting it, he is getting it."

Alma (5-3, 2-3) was guided by Trusty, who finished 15-of-26 passing for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 49 yards and 2 scores. He also played on defense for the first time this season. He had a key tackle for a loss to force a turnover on downs late in the first half.

Senior wide receiver Matthew Schlegel also finished with 4 catches for 79 yards and a 12-yard touchdown catch.

"These guys are leaving a legacy of hard work," Alma Coach Rusty Bush said of his 13-man senior class. "They brought the toughness and dedication to our program. These young kids learn from that. These guys have done some great things at Alma."

Miller helped Prairie Grove take an early 16-8 lead in the second quarter with touchdown runs of 52 and 47 yards.

"The line had perfect blocks all night," said Miller, who had 121 rushing yards in the first half. "They did it all for us. They were making it easy with big holes for us on most rushes. It was nearly a perfect game from them."

Wetsell had 123 of his 192 yards in a strong second half. His touchdowns were from 3 and 1 yards, but he also had big plays with a rush going for 47 yards late in the game.

"What a combination those guys are," Abshier said with a smile. "Those guys with our line are very special. This was a great team road win."