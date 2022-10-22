PREP FB: Wisdom accounts for 437 yards as Shiloh Christian rolls over Farmington in big 5A-West clash

SPRINGDALE -- Eli Wisdom looked up at the scoreboard and saw identical scores on each side. The Shiloh Christian senior quarterback knew it was time to take the game over.

With the score tied at 30-30 against Farmington in a key 5A-West game Friday night, Wisdom scored three rushing touchdowns over a span of 10 plays to lead the Saints to a 51-30 win in front of a large crowd at Champions Stadium.

"Something clicked in my mind and I said, 'I've got to take over,' " Wisdom said. "I give all the credit to my O-line and my receivers who blocked on the edge. On that last touchdown run, three of our guys laid licks on those Farmington players."

The run Wisdom is referring to was his 89-yard touchdown run with 4:13 left in the game that made it a three-possession lead for the Saints. Wisdom ran untouched around the right end and easily scored to make it a 51-30 lead and ice the win.

Before the Saints delivered the knockout blow with the three quick scores, the two teams traded big plays. Farmington (5-3, 3-2) needed just one play to strike first as Sam Wells hit Jagger Gordon on a seam route and Gordon outran the Shiloh Christian secondary for 80 yards and a quick 7-0 lead for the Cardinals.

That play set the tone for most of the game. There were big plays offensively and on special teams throughout.

"We had great execution and a great week of practice," Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said. "We knew their defense would play sound and we took a lot of body blows. We got some opportunities to create those explosive plays. I say this week after week, but whoever wins the explosive plays battle and the turnover battle usually wins the game, and that was the case tonight."

Shiloh Christian (7-1, 5-0) shook off the quick Farmington score and tied the game at 7-7 on its second possession when Wisdom broke free out of the pocket and ran 61 yards with 7:58 left in the first quarter. Big plays continued for the Saints on their next possession when junior running back Bo Williams found a hole on the left sideline and raced 79 yards to put Shiloh Christian up 14-7.

Farmington battled back to take a 16-14 lead after Jorge Cervantes kicked a 29-yard field goal, then Wells connected with Peyton Funk on a 22-yard scoring pass two plays after sophomore back Russell Hodge raced 68 yards to set up the score.

Shiloh Christian claimed a 22-16 halftime lead when Wisdom hit Bodie Neal on a 21-yard scoring pass on fourth and 12 with just a little over a minute left before halftime.

Farmington bounced back to retake the lead on its first possession of the second half, driving 59 yards in seven plays. Wells hit Funk for 34 yards to set up a short scoring run by Hodge to give the Cardinals a 23-22 lead.

Shiloh Christian made a big special teams stop when Farmington tried a fake punt near midfield, giving the Saints the ball and a short field. Wisdom hit Neal for 33 yards, and Williams capped the drive with a 5-yard run. But Farmington bounced right back to tie the score at 30-30 when Wells hit Funk for 50 yards to set up Hodge's short scoring run.

On the ensuing kickoff, Williams returned it 61 yards to the Farmington 34, and two plays later Wisdom scored the first of his three straight touchdowns to give the Saints a 37-30 lead. Shiloh Christian never trailed again.

"We had two huge special teams errors right there in a row," Farmington Coach J.R. Eldridge said. "We had a high snap [on the fake punt], and we ended up giving up the big kickoff return and gave them great field position. That's on me."

Wisdom finished with 437 yards of offense including 217 rushing on 18 carries and 4 touchdowns and was 16-of-31 passing for 220 yards. Williams had 186 yards on 17 carries and 2 touchdowns for Shiloh Christian. Neal had 9 catches for 164 yards.

Hodge had 118 yards on 14 carries for Farmington and Wells added 96 on the ground to go along with 192 passing yards. Funk had 4 catches for 109 yards.

Wisdom became just the second player in state history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 7,000 yards in a three-year span, joining former Nashville star A.J. Whitmore.

Shiloh Christian will travel to Prairie Grove next week in a game that likely decides the 5A-West Conference championship. Both teams are in their first year in Class 5A after years of dominating in Class 4A. Farmington will take on Pea Ridge.

Shiloh Christian Saints student section sing their Alma Mater before the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Shiloh Christian Saints take the field to start the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Shiloh Christian Saints head coach Jeff Conway looks at his play card during the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Shiloh Christian Saints Junior Dax Widger (4) intercepts a Farmington Cardinals pass during the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Farmington Cardinals Sophomore Luke Elsik (3) rushes during the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Farmington Cardinals head coach JR Eldridge yells instuctions to his team during the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Shiloh Christian Saints Senior Eli Wisdom (2) is brought down by Farmington Cardinals Senior Andrew Disheroon (13) and Senior Drew White (16) during the Farmington vs. Shiloh Christian football game, October 21, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

