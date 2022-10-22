PREP FOOTBALL: Ficklin joins elite group of running backs as Bentonville rolls to 44-15 victory over Rogers.

BENTONVILLE -- When the 2022 football season began, there were eight players in Arkansas' largest classification who had compiled 1,000 yards rushing in each of the three seasons they played.

Now there are nine.

Senior running back Josh Ficklin, who needed only 89 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for a third straight season, did it in the first quarter and had two long touchdown runs to lead Bentonville to a 44-16 victory over Rogers during 7A-West Conference action Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

"I feel honored to be in that big nine," said Ficklin, who finished with 12 carries for 173 yards and now has 1,084 yards this season. "A lot of great players have come through Arkansas, and for me to be part of that nine that accomplished that stat is big.

"I wanted to start off strong. I came out excited because it was Senior Night and I really wanted to show out. I wanted to make it special for me and my teammates. We went out there and executed and got the job done."

Ficklin was well on his way to that mark when his first carry turned into a 76-yard touchdown run with just 27 seconds off the clock. He added a 59-yard touchdown run in the closing minute of the first quarter and had 155 yards rushing by the time the first half was over.

Junior quarterback Carter Nye, meanwhile, added to an explosive Bentonville offensive attack as he completed 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Tigers (7-1, 5-0) remained unbeaten in 7A-West play with two games remaining and beat their Benton County rival for the 16th straight year.

"I'm just proud of this night," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "They played really good. We challenged them all week to change their practice habits and their mentality on how they do things and start turning into a championship football team.

"We looked like that. Rogers is a really good football team and very good on both sides of the ball, so I'm very pleased with our performance."

Bentonville followed Ficklin's first score with Nye's 47-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Brown on fourth-and-3 for a 14-0 lead, but Rogers (5-3, 3-2) cut that in half with Jacob Jenkins' 1-yard touchdown run with 3:40 left in the first quarter. The Mounties then had a chance to tie when they forced a fumble and took over at the Tigers' 38 three plays later.

Rogers had first-and-goal at the Bentonville 6 when a penalty forced the Mounties back 5 yards. On the following play, Dane Williams' pass was intercepted by Brock Skidmore and returned to the Tigers' 38. Then Ficklin had his 59-yard touchdown run two plays later to begin the blowout.

"I think everything we thought we had, we had," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "We just didn't execute very well. That's the bottom line. We knew they wouldn't beat themselves. We had to come over here and play well to beat them.

"Every time we came to the sideline, I thought we had our stuff. We just didn't execute on the plays we had to make and shot ourselves in the foot. We probably called some bad plays, and when the wheels came off, they came off."

Some odd moments to the game came in the final minutes of the first half. Bentonville had a 28-7 lead and was pinned deep in its territory when Rogers blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety with 1:52 before halftime.

Bentonville's free kick, however, eluded a Rogers player and left the Mounties at their 1. Two plays later, the Tigers defense sacked Dane Williams in the end zone and picked up a safety to make it 30-9. Then Nye added a 3-yard touchdown pass to Que Brown to make it 37-9 at halftime.