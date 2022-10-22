PREP FOOTBALL: West uses its passing attack to dominate Rogers Heritage

ROGERS -- Bentonville West is still alive for the 7A-West conference championship.

Quarterback Jake Casey completed 20 of 24 passes for 394 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Wolverines blitzed Rogers Heritage 63-21 Friday at David Gates Stadium. West won its fourth consecutive game in league play after losing at Fayetteville to open conference season.

West (6-2, 4-1) will host Fort Smith Southside next Friday before ending the regular-season at league-leading and rival Bentonville on Nov. 4.

"That's our ultimate goal, to win a conference championship," Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "We're playing at the level we want to play at. If we take care of business and win out, we win it."

Casey made a dazzling return after being held out of a game last week because of an injury. He distributed the ball well behind protection from a stout offensive line and connected on five touchdown passes to four different receivers, including scores of 15 and 44 yards to Ty Durham. Casey's other touchdown throws went 16 yards to Cole Edmondson, 24 yards to Jaxson Trust, and 77 yards to Nick Bell. Edmondson also had a 17-yard run in the second quarter when West scored three consecutive touchdowns to break an early 7-7 tie.

Bell was the top target on the night with 156 yards and one touchdown receiving.

"That's something we wanted to do, to make sure we distributed the ball around," Pratt said. "We've got some really good players at our skill positions and we wanted to get them the ball in space and let them run with it. [Casey] did a really good job with his check downs and a lot of those balls were coming off our scramble drills, which we spent a lot of time on."

Dalton Rice contributed to the passing frenzy for West in the second half with touchdown passes to Jaxson Brust for 16 yards and 7 yards to Harris Vinson. The touchdown to Brust was set up by a 47-yard run from Jay Herndon to the Heritage 10. A penalty pushed West back but that only gave Rice more room to spot Brust on a slant on the middle.

West increased its series advantage to 6-1 over the War Eagles (3-5, 1-4).

Bentonville West scored three consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-7 lead. Edmondson broke a 7-7 tie with a diving catch in the end zone for a 16-yard score. Edmondson then ran up to middle for 17 yards and a touchdown before Durham took a short was and went 44 yards to stretch the Bentonville West lead to 28-7 with 1:55 left in the second quarterback.

Rogers closed the gap just before halftime on a 20-yards touchdown pass from Carter Hensley to Johnetheon Lockett. Hensley scored Heritage's first touchdown on a 6-yard run in the first quarter. The score was set up by the first of two interceptions in the first half by Parker Morris, a junior cornerback for the War Eagles.