3A-5

PRESCOTT 47, SMACKOVER 20

PRESCOTT -- Travion Dickens ran 19 times for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Prescott (8-0, 4-0 3A-5) to a win over Smackover (5-3, 2-1).

Dickens' TD runs came from 3, 50, 52 and 8 yards. Carson Poole threw for 158 yards and a score for Prescott.