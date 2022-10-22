Pulaski Academy rolls up 632 yards on Greenbrier

Unbeaten Pulaski Academy scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and on its first play from scrimmage in the second half en route to a 50-14 victory over Greenbrier in 6A-West action Friday night at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock.

Behind two junior standouts, quarterback Kel Busby and tailback Kenny Jordan, Pulaski Academy (8-0, 6-0) amassed 632 total yards in recording its 57th consecutive home victory and 22nd consecutive conference victory. The Bruins are 85-1 in conference games since 2010.

Busby completed 27 of 34 passes for 300 yards and 5 touchdowns, including two to senior wide receiver Tyson McCarroll. Jordan rushed 16 times for 200 yards and 1 touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Greenbrier (2-6, 1-5) was limited to 72 total yards.

"In the second half, I was pleased," Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. "If we can just minimize the mistakes and continue to play like we did in the second half, we've got a chance to do something special."

The Bruins, who never trailed, led 29-14 at halftime and quickly pulled away in the second half after Jordan ran 92 yards for a touchdown on their first offensive play. Pulaski Academy applied the sportsmanship rule – a running clock when the score differential reaches 35 points in the second half – when Busby threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver John Mark Charette, for a 49-14 lead, on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Busby, who threw an interception on his final attempt of the first half, also ran 7 times for 65 yards and a 1-yard touchdown to stretch Pulaski Academy's lead to 22-6 with 6:13 remaining in the first half. In addition to the interception, Pulaski Academy lost a fumble in the first half and nearly allowed a return for a touchdown after an onside kick.

Pulaski Academy opened the game with touchdown drives of 59 and 91 yards to lead 16-0 late in the first quarter. Busby threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Will Hawkins with 10:36 remaining in the first quarter and an 8-yard touchdown pass to McCarroll with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter. The Bruins led 29-14 at halftime after Busby threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to McCarroll with 1:12 remaining in the second quarter.

The lead grew to 43-14 after Busby threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jordan with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter. The touchdown came six plays after an interception by junior free safety Patton Whicker at the Pulaski Academy 25.

The Panthers were led by sophomore quarterback Kane Richardson, who scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter and on a 33-yard touchdown run with 4:38 remaining in the first half. Greenbrier traveled only 2 yards for its first touchdown after senior Carter McElhany's 48-yard return of an onside kick. Richardson completed 7 of 13 passes for 50 yards. He was sacked seven times for 47 yards in losses.

"After I went in and thought about the first half, offensively we didn't do well," Lucas said. "We gave up the onside kick and kind of gave that (touchdown) to them. We had three missed tackles on the touchdown run by the quarterback. But our defense, overall, didn't play bad. Offensively, we didn't play badly. We just made too many mistakes."