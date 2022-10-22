Quarter to honor movie star Wong

More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pioneering actor has coined another first, quite literally.

With quarters bearing her face and manicured hand set to start shipping Monday, per the U.S. Mint, Wong will be the first Asian American to grace U.S. currency. Few could have been more stunned at the honor than her niece and namesake, Anna Wong, who learned about the American Women Quarters honor from the Mint's head legal consul.

"From there, it went into the designs and there were so many talented artists with many different renditions," Anna Wong wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

The elder Wong is one of five women being honored this year as part of the program. She was chosen for being "a courageous advocate who championed for increased representation and more multi-dimensional roles for Asian American actors," Mint Director Ventris Gibson said in a statement.

The other icons chosen include writer Maya Angelou; Sally Ride, an educator and the first American woman in space; Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; and Nina Otero-Warren, a trailblazer for New Mexico's suffrage movement.

Wong's achievement has excited Asian Americans inside and outside of the entertainment industry.

Her niece, whose father was Anna May Wong's brother, will participate in a Nov. 4 event with the Mintat Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. One of Wong's movies, "Shanghai Express," will be screened, followed by a panel discussion.

Born in Los Angeles in 1905, Wong started acting during the silent film era. While her career trajectory coincided with Hollywood's first Golden Age, things were not so golden for Wong.

She got her first big role in 1922 in "The Toll of the Sea," according to a book by Arthur Dong. Two years later, she played a Mongol slave in "The Thief of Bagdad."

For several years, she was stuck receiving offers only for femme fatale or Asian "dragon lady" roles.

She fled to European film sets and stages, but Wong was back in the U.S. by the early 1930s and again cast in roles that included the untrustworthy daughter of Fu Manchu in "Daughter of the Dragon" and a sex worker in "Shanghai Express."

In 1938, she got to play a more humanized, sympathetic Chinese American doctor in "King of Chinatown."

"['King of Chinatown'] was part of this multipicture deal at Paramount that gave her more control, more say in the types of films she was going to be participating in," Dong said. "For a Chinese American woman to have that kind of multipicture deal at Paramount, that was quite outstanding."

By the 1950s, Wong had moved on to television appearances. She was supposed to return to the big screen in the movie adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Flower Drum Song" but had to bow out because of illness. She died on Feb. 2, 1961, a year after receiving her star.

Asian American advocacy groups outside of the entertainment world praised the new quarters. Norman Chen, CEO of The Asian American Foundation, plans to seek the coins out to show to his parents.

"For them to see an Asian American woman on a coin, ... it's a dramatic symbol of how we are so integral to American society yet still seen in stereotypical ways," he said. "But my parents will look at this. They will be pleasantly surprised and proud."