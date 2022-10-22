Racing now targeting retaliation

The focus in NASCAR has yet to shift to the actual playoff racing as only three events remain to crown a new Cup champion.

But as the series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway, the conversation over safety concerns has shifted to retaliation and what is over the line. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for Sunday's race for intentionally wrecking reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson last week in a dangerous act of retaliation that NASCAR and most of Wallace's competitors found over the line.

Retaliation has been an ongoing issue across all three of NASCAR's national series this season with drivers either seeking payback on the track or after in physical confrontations. Wallace shoved Larson several times after their crash.

The Wallace incident collected fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell, who is eligible for the championship and dropped to last in the eight-driver playoff field after he was crashed at Las Vegas last Sunday. Wallace had to apologize to Bell and the entire Toyota group of teams and drivers, and the incident now follows NASCAR into the middle race of the third round of the playoffs.

"I definitely think that the penalties need to be severe," said Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing. "I feel like over the last couple years, it kind of got out of hand a little bit just because I think guys have felt comfortable to do certain things and know there are probably not going to be major repercussions.

"I think (NASCAR is) trying to get the ball back in their court to where they have a little more control . Which I think is probably needed. Look at how we race at the end of these road course races, there's just no respect a lot of times, things like that."

Briscoe raced his way into the round of eight two races ago on the final lap on the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte with a frantic last-gasp drive that eliminated Larson from the playoffs by two points. But NASCAR has alleged that Briscoe's SHR teammate Cole Custer deliberately held up traffic to help Briscoe gain positions, and SHR's appeal of its $200,000 in fines and indefinite suspension of Custer's crew chief will be heard next week.

Briscoe is not alone in believing NASCAR had to act on the Wallace incident. Veteran Kevin Harvick posted on social media the sanctioning body needs to "protect us from ourselves." Harvick admitted he's been in his share of retaliatory incidents.

Harvick indicated NASCAR needs tough leadership to get the drivers back in line.

"I've been guilty of several of these instances you see happening but I also had an iron fist of (NASCAR vice chairman) Mike Helton waiting for me after I'd acted like a fool," Harvick wrote. "I believe an iron fist is needed going forward and that will trickle down."

Bell was the most consistent driver in the first round of the playoffs, but faltered in the second round to be pushed into a must-win situation at Charlotte to advance into the round of eight.

Now he's last in the standings because he was crashed in the brawl between Wallace and Larson, and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is feeling rather down about his chances to make it to the championship finale. Only four drivers will race for the Cup title at Phoenix in next month's season finale, and Joey Logano last week grabbed the first spot.

"It's definitely been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows pretty back-to-back-to-back," Bell admitted. "But with that being said, I feel like I've always done a really good job throughout my career of managing my emotions whenever it comes time to perform at the level that I have to perform at."

