GOLF

Rahm surges with second-round 62

RIDGELAND, S.C. -- Jon Rahm thought his 7-iron from 195 yards had come up well short of the pin because of a long shadow across the green. Moments later, he heard the crowd react to a shot that came an inch from going in on the hardest hole at Congaree.

The way his day went, Rahm should have expected that.

He found the middle of the clubface on just about every shot and put on an exhibition Friday at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, making 10 birdies in his round of 9-under 62 that gave him a share of the lead with Kurt Kitayama.

Coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open, Rahm hardly looked like a player who is easing his way toward the end of the year.

He ran off four consecutive birdies on the front nine, all of them inside 10 feet. He holed a bunker shot from 60 feet on the par-4 eighth, made a 35-footer on the par-3 10th and then capped off three consecutive birdies with his shot into the 17th that grazed the edge of the cup. Only four other players made birdie on that hole in the second round.

So good was this round he mentioned two swings in particular that felt perfect, and those were two he didn't convert for birdie.

"It was a lot of good out there today," he said.

Needing one last birdie for his career-low round, Rahm's wedge into the 18th rolled off a steep slope and came to rest against a bunker rake. His pitch was strong, rolling 30 feet by and he made his lone bogey.

Kitayama, the 29-year-old Californian who spent his first six years on the Asian and European tours, holed a tough bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 12th for a 65 and joined Rahm at 11-under 131.

Aaron Wise spent time on a putting drill after his opening round and it paid off for him in his round of 66. He was two back, along with Cam Davis (66). Rory McIlroy (67) was two strokes behind the leaders at 9 under.

Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is in a tie for 14th. Taylor shot a 2-under 69 on Friday and is at 6-under for the tournament.

Jon Rahm, left, of Spain, hits from the 17th tee during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)



Kurt Kitayama reacts to his drive off the 17th tee during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)



Jon Rahm, left, of Spain, takes a club from his caddie, Adam Hayes, before putting on the 16th green during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)



Aaron Wise hits off the 17th tee during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)



Tom Kim of South Korea watches his drive down the 17th fairway during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)



Cam Davis of Australia hits out of a bunker on the 18th green during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

