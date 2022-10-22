Reddies hoping upset carries over

A strong showing last week at Division II No. 23 Harding wasn't enough to satisfy Henderson State.

The Reddies want more, starting today at 2 p.m. against Arkansas Tech at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia. Fittingly enough, it'll be homecoming for Henderson State as well, which is significant considering the triumphant return it'll embrace after the coup it pulled off against the Great American Conference preseason favorite seven days ago.

"I thought we really got after it," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said of his team's 15-14 road upset of the Bisons. "We didn't do well the week before against East Central [Oklahoma], and I was disappointed in the way we played in that one. So I felt like we had a lot of desire to play better, and it showed.

"Harding is a really good football team, and to go there and come away with a win is big for us."

The manner in which the Reddies won may have been more eye-opening than actually winning on Harding's home field.

Henderson State (5-2, 5-2 GAC) finished with 214 total yards, with only 33 of those coming on the ground. Starting quarterback Andrew Edwards was sacked five times, while leading receiver Xavier Malone was held out of the end zone for the first time all season.

But the saving grace for the Reddies was their defense, which held Harding to 236 yards rushing -- 74 below its average -- and forced four turnovers.

"I thought we did just enough on offense to keep us in the game, but those turnovers were the biggest difference," said Maxfield, who also picked up career victory No. 151 in the process. "Our defense played fabulous. We were able to get them in a lot of third-and-long situations, and that was key. You've got to hold Harding to at least three yards on first down, and if you can get them to third-and-five or more, then you've got a chance to get them off the field.

"If they get you in a fourth-and-1, they're going to go for it and get it just about every time. So our first- and second-down defense was really big for us, and I thought we caused some negative-yardage plays to put them in some tough spots."

Arkansas Tech (3-4, 3-4) was in a pretty rough situation itself last week during its own homecoming, albeit for completely different reasons.

The Wonder Boys were beaten 49-33 by Southern Arkansas after the game was called following two lightning stoppages. Arkansas Tech trailed 35-10 at halftime but made it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter before the second delay eventually led to the game being ruled as final.

In Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp's opinion, the mistakes his team made in the first 30 minutes may have cost them more than the weather.

"On the offensive side of the ball, the guys were playing confident," he said. "But we had two turnovers, not to mention giving up that fake punt, in the first half, and we know we can't do that. We were able to move the ball and score points, and when we came out after the delay, I don't know what happened because we had all kinds of energy.

"But we were just so flat at the start, and that's my fault. So we've got to do a better job of having that energy at the beginning. We missed tackles early, too. ... Just the small things that ended up costing us. We can't do those kinds of things and expect to have consistent success."

The Wonder Boys' success could increase with a quick start against the Reddies, although Shipp and his troops are cognizant of the type of challenge that'll await them.

Henderson State has won the past three games against Arkansas Tech and led after the first quarter in two of them.

Also, Shipp said he expects the Reddies to be even more fired up, and not just because it's their homecoming. A victory like the one Henderson State had over a nationally-ranked program can carry over.

"[Henderson State] isn't flashy on defense, they really aren't," he explained. "But their guys do a great job of knowing their assignments and executing at a high level. That's winning defense. And on offense, they've got playmakers, especially [Malone]. He's probably one of the fastest guys in the conference.

"They've got some good running backs, got a good O-line and two different quarterbacks that they play, with each adding a different dimension. They're just a really sound team that does things on both sides of the ball that can cause you problems."

Maxfield said he would love nothing more than his Reddies to cause issues for the Wonder Boys, but he's mindful of what Arkansas Tech can do when playing its brand of football.

"They've got some talented players," he said. "They run a lot of different formations and plays, run a lot of different looks on defense. Tech is hard to prepare for, and we know we're going to have to play good fundamental football.

"It's not going to be easy by any stretch."