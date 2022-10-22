Reports send social media stocks into nosedive

Shares of social media companies tumbled before the market open Friday after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including Snap Inc.'s muted fourth-quarter outlook and a report that Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter Inc.'s workforce if he buys the company.

Potentially facing added scrutiny from U.S. regulators, Musk has told prospective investors in his planned $44 billion Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to a late Thursday report by The Washington Post.

Wedbush's Dan Ives wrote in a client note that Twitter is due for job cuts, but the reported figure may not be the best approach. "Musk cannot cut his way to growth with Twitter, and a number in the 75% zip code would be way too aggressive, in our opinion, out of the gates," Ives wrote.

A Delaware judge has given Musk and Twitter leadership until Oct. 28 to work out details of the proposed deal. Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.

Shares of Twitter sank Friday as much as 16% to $43.91 after news of the staff cut and that Biden administration officials are now mulling whether to subject some of Musk's ventures to national security reviews, including the Twitter deal. Rebounding in afternoon trading, Twitter ultimately fell 4.8% on the day to $49.90.

Elsewhere in the sector, shares of Snap -- the company behind Snapchat -- slid 28% on Friday to $7.76 after the company gave a lackluster fourth-quarter forecast and reported that its third-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations.

Snap reported third-quarter revenue of $1.13 billion, below the $1.15 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected. While the Santa Monica, Calif.-based company said in a letter to investors that it wasn't giving a formal fourth-quarter outlook, it did say that it's highly likely that year-over-year revenue growth will slow during the period.

A JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst noted Friday that Snap is experiencing weaker demand because of macro pressures, platform policy changes and competition. "We appreciate management's efforts to control what they can -- cutting costs & doubling down on more resilient performance-based ads -- but trends remain choppy, and the macro backdrop is likely even tougher into 2023," according to the analyst.

Also adding to the mix are concerns about the way social media platforms are being used as the mid-term elections near.

While platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube say they've expanded work to detect and stop harmful claims from suppressing the vote or even leading to violent confrontations, a review of some of the sites shows they're still playing catchup with 2020, when outgoing President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud helped fuel an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. declined 4.4% before the opening bell, rebounding in afternoon trading to close only 1% lower Friday. Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, added 1% on the day.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Vlastelica and Subrat Patnaik of Bloomberg News (WPNS).