4A-3

RIVERCREST 48, GOSNELL 20

GOSNELL -- Kody Turner ran for three scores and Michael Rainer had three touchdown catches as the Colts (5-3, 4-1) rolled to a big 4A-3 conference win over the Pirates (6-2, 3-2).

Tuner finished with 137 rushing yards on 17 carries. Rainer's 135 receiving yards came on three catches. Wyatt Lancaster added 12 tackles and two sacks for Rivercrest.