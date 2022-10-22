Robinson makes late stop to edge Mills





It was a play all too familiar to the Joe T. Robinson defense.

With 28 seconds left, and having just scored a touchdown to pull within one point, Mills went to the play everyone on the field was expecting.

A hand-off to star athlete Jabrae Shaw, led by a convoy of blockers, converted a two-point attempt on Mills' last scoring drive, so the coaching staff opted to go back to the play.

But between the previous drive and a week's worth of practicing to stop it, the Robinson defense knew what was coming. That second attempt went in favor of Robinson. The Senators stuffed Shaw a yard short of the goal line and the lead.

One failed onside kick later and Robinson was celebrating a 29-28 win at Mills thanks to one final defensive stand in the 5A-Central showdown.

"All week we went over that play, and we were like, 'That's their go-to. They're not gonna go to anything else. They got three big people in the back, so they're gonna try to run down our throat.' " Robinson linebacker Ashtyn Williams said. "We were prepared, we filled the holes and executed iron-man football."

It was a back-and-forth affair between the Senators and Comets with neither team holding more than a seven-point lead.

Mills (7-1, 5-1) held a 14-7 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns by quarterback Achillies Ringo. Robinson quarterback Quentin Murphy got a rushing touchdown of his own to take a brief lead in the second quarter.

Robinson (7-1, 6-0) entered the game as banged up as any team in the state. Missing their top four running backs, including star Noah Freeman, Coach Todd Eskola and his staff started the second half with a package featuring wide receiver Brandon Greil as a wildcat quarterback.

On the opening drive of the half, it garnered six yards on three plays and forced the Senators to punt. But on its second attempt, Greil broke free and rushed 46 yards to score and make it 14-14.

"It's just a change of pace and something that the defense has to adjust for," Eskola said. "And if they don't adjust to it, it's tough to stop. And then when they do adjust for it, then you jump in and out of it. So we practice that, and that's in the game plan every week just to jump in it when we feel like we need a little boost."

Murphy did not play a snap in the third quarter with Greil effectively playing quarterback. But to start the fourth quarter, Robinson jumped back to a more traditional offense and it was Murphy who broke free on a 25-yard rush right up the middle of the Mills' defense to make it 21-14.

"[Murphy's] growing up, and he's handling big-time situations and taking care of the football. That's really big for a sophomore quarterback," Eskola said.

Ringo converted a quarterback sneak with 4:40 left. And following a Shaw two-point conversion, the Comets led 22-21.





But less than a minute later, the Senators regained the lead when Murphy's short pass to Chase Nichols ended up in a 59-yard touchdown completion to make it 29-22.

The ensuing kickoff was a nightmare for the Robinson sideline. A missed assignment allowed Mills' Daniel Brown Jr. to find an opening and set his team up at the opposing 35-yard line with 3:35 to play.

Mills opted to look immediately for home run plays down the field to Shaw. But two quick incompletions, followed by a 9-yard run by Ringo, meant the Comets would have to go for it on fourth down. -- something they'd had success with earlier in the game.

To that point, Mills had converted three fourth downs, all on Ringo quarterback sneaks. This time was no different, and Mills kept the drive alive.

"Their quarterback's a big, strong kid and then they put three backs behind him. As soon as he snaps the ball, they got three more guys pushing him. It's hard to stop," Eskola said.

Ringo once again converted a quarterback sneak to make it 29-28, but the failed two-point conversion ended the Comets' perfect start to the season and gave the Senators sole possession of first place in the 5A-Central.

"With the kids we had out, we knew it was going to be down to the last play," Eskola said. "We told our kids about it all week. I'm proud of them for not letting any distractions come in and just playing football. When you're replacing so many guys, as we are right now, just really proud of the kids for stepping up and finding a way to win."









