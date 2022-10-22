Rogers man nets 20-year prison sentence in child porn case

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Dylan Schuckman, 32, pleaded guilty to distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Schuckman was arrested April 21 in connection with an investigation by a detective with the Benton County sheriff's office. The detective obtained a search warrant for Schuckman's residence, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Schuckman admitted he was the person downloading the pornography, and several images of child sexual abuse were found on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Schuckman to 20 years in the state Department of Corrections. He will have to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.