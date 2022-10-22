SEC report

Kelly gets to find out about rival

LSU Coach Brian Kelly is preparing for his first appearance in the Magnolia Bowl, the Tigers’ annual trophy game against Ole Miss.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers lead the series 64-41-4 and they are a somewhat surprising 11/2-point favorite despite a 5-2 record and a 40-13 hammering at the hands of Tennessee in their last home game on Oct. 8.

Kelly, the long-time Notre Dame coach, has the Tigers on the fringe of the rankings following a 45-35 win at Florida last week. He has brought up what he’s been able to learn about the LSU-Ole Miss rivalry with the team.

“We mention the history of all the rivalry games,” Kelly said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “The Magnolia Bowl history and what it has meant to the university. Because it’s new for me too, I like to look it up and learn a little bit more about each game. We discuss it on Monday. … We like to talk about it.” Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) moved up to No. 7 in The Associated Press top 25 following a 48-34 win over Auburn last week. The Rebels have built confidence through the first seven weeks and enter the game unbeaten, but their closing schedule is rugged.

Ole Miss’ strength of schedule thus far is ranked 109th, the third lowest among the top 50 teams in ESPN’s Football Power Index, ahead of only Central Florida (122) and Syracuse

(114).

However, the strength of schedule for the Rebels’ remaining games is No. 4, behind only Mississippi State, Northwestern and Iowa. After LSU, Ole Miss faces Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State in order, with a bye week before Alabama and the road games coming at A&M and Arkansas.

“This will be a very exciting opportunity to go into one of the hardest places in the country to play,” Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said. “We’ve been on the road a few times but nothing like this.

“This is the most talented opponent by far that we have played.”

O-for-Aggies

South Carolina will be aiming for its first win ever over Texas A&M on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.

The Aggies own an 8-0 record in the series, with all the games played since Texas A&M joined the conference in 2012.

The teams started playing on an annual basis as cross-division opponents in 2014. They compete for the Bonham Trophy, named for South Carolina native James Butler Bonham, who died in the Battle of the Alamo. The trophy has been housed most often in the Alamo since its creation as the Aggies have preferred to keep it there.

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer has been on the losing end of the series only once, a 44-14 Aggies rout last season in College Station, Texas. Beamer said he talked only briefly about the history with the Aggies with his team.

“I mentioned it to the team, so they know and I’m sure it was going to get brought up at some point,” Beamer said. I mentioned it to the team on Tuesday morning but also made them aware, because it’s true, that it has absolutely zero to do with the 2022 Texas A&M team and the 2022 South Carolina team.

“Credit Texas A&M, they’ve been better than South Carolina over the years and certainly it’s a challenge for us to change that and find a win in there somewhere.” Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said he doesn’t address the series history.

“Nah, it’s next game,” Fisher said. “Each year never affects the other year. You’ve got to line up and play each week and do the things you’ve got to go do.

“Each team is a totally different animal. You have to earn your victory each week in the things you do and how you practice. We don’t ever speak on that.”

Bulldog blowouts

The last two times Alabama lost a game and followed that with a game against Mississippi State have not turned out well for the Bulldogs, who have not reached double-digit scoring in either game.

The Crimson Tide were coming off a 46-41 loss to LSU before facing the Bulldogs in 2019, and they had just lost 41-38 at Texas A&M last year before playing Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.

Alabama won the 2019 game 38-7 and they crushed the Bulldogs 49-9 last year. Combined scoring margin in those two games, both played at Mississippi State: 87-16.

Field frenzy

Alabama dealt with yet another field storming after Saturday’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee, which has become a common occurrence for the Crimson Tide.

According to research by the Chattanooga Free Press, fans have rushed the field in the past six Alabama road losses: at Auburn (2013, ’17, ’19), at Ole Miss (2014), Texas A&M (2021) and on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Coach Nick Saban had to deal with some bruising after being jostled around following last year’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M. Tide receiver Jermaine Burton’s interaction with a fan after Saturday’s game is currently under scrutiny from Alabama and SEC officials.

A female Tennessee fan said on social media she was hit “on the head” by Burton after the game.

The Volunteers had a $100,000 fine imposed by the SEC office for the breach of league policy.

“It’s a difficult situation for the league,” Saban said Wednesday. “It’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation. We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn’t be there. You’ve got to have respect for other people.”

Mustard head

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin keeps on messing with his former boss, Alabama Coach Nick Saban.

Over the weekend, Kiffin retweeted a meme made out of a picture of Saban in mid-fury with his headphones off and his hands raised into the air from last week’s loss at Tennessee. The meme creator had superimposed a plastic mustard bottle about to connect with Saban’s head, a reference to Kiffin having a mustard bottle thrown at him last year as the Rebels won at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.

Kiffin was asked Wednesday about his Twitter game being “in peak form” Saturday night and how invested he was in watching Alabama-Tennessee.

“It was an exciting game, regardless of which side you were on,” said Kiffin, who was head coach at Tennessee in 2009 and was an assistant for Saban at Alabama from 2014-16.

“You’re just watching to watch. Just a classic football game where it could go either way. When you consider this week, one kick doesn’t go in and one goes in and the whole world’s changed.”

Three years gone

Vanderbilt owns four of the top five SEC losing streaks in conference history, with the Commodores’ current string siting at 24 games.

However, there is hope for second-year Coach Clark Lea’s club as the Commodores face struggling Missouri on the road Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

When they take to Faurot Field on Saturday, they will have gone just over three years without an SEC victory. Their last was a 21-14 decision over Missouri on Oct. 19, 2019, with Derek Mason as head coach. Mason has had two jobs since then: Defensive coordinator at Auburn and Oklahoma State.

That will be 898 days without a conference win come Saturday.

Sewanee has the longest SEC losing streak at 37 games between 1933-40, followed by Vanderbilt’s 33 game losing streak between 1976-81.

The Commodores also lost 23 consecutive league games between 2000-03 and 22 games between 1995-98.

4th-down analytics

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin had his offense on the field facing a fourth-and-4 decision at the Auburn 24 with a 38-31 lead early in the fourth quarter last Saturday.

Auburn called timeout and when play resumed, Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz booted a 42-yard field goal to put the Rebels up 10 points in a game they would win 48-34.

Kiffin was asked on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference if he was initially planning to go on fourth down.

“Yeah, it was exactly dead on the analytics about 50-50 by like a half a yard on whether to go or not,” Kiffin said, saying the Rebels needed 3 1/2 yards for the line to gain.

“It was right on fourth and 4 if I remember,” he said. “I want to say [the analytics’ choice] was like 52% field goal, I think.”

West vs. East

SEC West teams hold a 6-4 advantage in cross-division games this season.

Ole Miss has done its part for the West, sweeping games against Kentucky (22-19) and at Vanderbilt (52-28).

Tennessee is unbeaten on the East side with wins at LSU and against Alabama.

Arkansas is 1-0 against the East with its season finale at Missouri in store for the day after Thanksgiving.

Streaks snapped

Tennessee broke all kinds of streaks Alabama had going with last Saturday’s 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide in Knoxville, Tenn.

Most importantly for the Volunteers (7-0), they canned a 15-game losing streak against Alabama that dated to Alabama Coach Nick Saban’s arrival in Tuscloosa. Ala.

Additionally, Alabama’s streak of 25 consecutive wins over SEC East teams in regular season games came to a halt. That string dated to a 35-21 loss at No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010.

Alabama had also been 33-1 against SEC East teams overall since that loss to the Gamecocks. The only loss in that span was a 33-18 setback against Georgia in last year’s College Football Playoff championship game.

No top 5

The SEC has two teams in the top 5 of The Associated Press top 25, but neither one of them is Alabama for the first time in 40 consecutive polls.

The Crimson Tide fell out following a 52-49 last-second loss at Tennessee last week, vaulting the Volunteers to No. 3 and dropping Alabama to No. 6.

The 40 consecutive weeks in the AP top 5 was the third-longest such streak for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban, following a 68-week span between 2015-19 and a 48-week stretch between 2011-13.

Goodbye, hello

The four SEC teams who have bye weekends all meet next week.

Arkansas takes on Auburn next week on The Plains, trying to snap a six-game losing streak to the Tigers.

Florida and Georgia rest up this week in advance of “The World’s Largest Cocktail Party,”

Player to watch

Jayden Daniels Junior QB, LSU 6-3, 200 pounds

Daniels, the Arizona State transfer, has hit his stride in the offense and is coming off a monster showing in a 45-35 win at Florida.

Daniels completed 23 of 32 passes for 349 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions against the Gators. He also ran for 44 yards and 3 touchdowns to account for 393 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Game of the week

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU 2:30 p.m., Saturday, CBS

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge RECORDS Ole Miss 7-0, 3-0 SEC LSU 5-2, 3-1 LINE LSU by 1 1/2 The surprise SEC West leader Ole Miss faces an LSU team that has been up and down under first-year Coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers have won their past two road games at Auburn and Florida but between those games they delivered a stinker in a 40-13 home loss to Tennessee.

Ole Miss has two new coordinators and transfer newcomers all over the field, but the Rebels’ relatively easy schedule has allowed them to gain confidence through the first half of the season.

Ole Miss won last year’s Magnolia Bowl 31-17 in Oxford, Miss., on Eli Manning Day at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Other games

Tennessee-Martin at No. 3 Tennessee

WHEN 11 a.m.

RECORDS Tennessee-Martin 4-2; Tennessee 6-0 TV SEC Network LINE No line

Vanderbilt at Missouri

WHEN 3 p.m.

RECORDS Vanderbilt 3-4, 0-3 SEC; Missouri 2-4, 0-3 TV SEC Network LINE Missouri by 13 1/2

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

WHEN 6 p.m.

RECORDS Mississippi State 5-2, 2-2 SEC; Alabama 6-1, 3-1 TV ESPN LINE Alabama by 21

Texas A&M at South Carolina

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

RECORDS Texas A&M 3-3, 1-2 SEC; South Carolina 4-2, 1-2 TV SEC Network LINE Texas A&M by 3

By the numbers

4 SEC teams on byes this week (Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia)

24 Consecutive SEC losses for Vanderbilt

40 Run of consecutive weeks in the AP top 5 by Alabama, which was snapped this week

1103 Combined score of Alabama and Georgia wins over Vanderbilt

Streaking

The current longest winning streaks for each school against one opponent in the SEC in order of the longest streaks. Eight SEC schools have their longest current winning streaks against Vanderbilt, while Arkansas is the longest for three teams, including the Commodores.





Team Opp. Streak Since Alabama Arkansas 16 2007 So.Carolina Vanderbilt 13 2009 Georgia Kentucky 12 2010 LSU Vanderbilt 9 1991 Florida Vanderbilt 8 2014 Texas A&M So.Carolina 8 2014 Auburn Arkansas 6 2016 Kentucky Vanderbilt 6 2016 Missouri Ole Miss 6 1978 Miss. State Vanderbilt 5 2008 Ole Miss Vanderbilt 4 2019 Arkansas Tennessee 3 2011 Tennessee Mizzou/Vandy 3 2019 Vanderbilt Arkansas 1 2018 Research Tom Murphy





“Overheard”

“This is the most talented opponent by far that we have played.”

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin on facing LSU

“You know when you’re playing Tennessee that they’re going to score points. I wouldn’t use the term ... nervous or anxious.”

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops on how it feels to face the high-powered Tennessee offense

“We want to be able to put two performances back to back and we haven’t been able to do that yet.”

LSU Coach Brian Kelly









SEC statistics: Week 7

TEAM

RUSHING OFFENSE ATT YDS P/C LG TD P/G

1. Ole Miss 330 1,900 5.8 48 24 271.4

2. Arkansas 337 1,680 5.0 64 14 240.0

3. Alabama 252 1,657 6.6 81 16 236.7

4. Florida 234 1,492 6.4 81 20 213.1

5. Tennessee 261 1,219 4.7 49 19 203.2

6. Georgia 246 1,377 5.6 75 24 196.7

7. LSU 260 1,214 4.7 50 19 173.4

8. Auburn 264 1,191 4.5 50 14 170.1

9. Missouri 228 993 4.4 63 10 165.5

10. Vanderbilt 239 1,050 4.4 87 10 150.0

11. So.Carolina 204 870 4.3 45 17 145.0

12. Texas A&M 172 715 4.2 63 6 119.2

13. Kentucky 256 794 3.1 47 6 113.4

14. Miss. State 161 651 4.0 40 8 93.0

PASSING OFFENSE C-A-I PCT YDS P/P YD P/G

1. Tennessee 134-189-1 70.9 2,087 11.0 18 347.8

2. Miss. State 232-325-4 71.4 2,342 7.2 23 334.6

3. Georgia 185-262-1 70.6 2,309 8.8 11 329.9

4. Alabama 155-2325-5 66.0 1,934 8.2 21 276.3

5. LSU 168-248-3 67.7 1,887 7.6 11 269.6

6. Kentucky 131-193-6 67.9 1,822 9.4 15 260.3

7. Arkansas 123-194-3 63.4 1,740 9.0 15 248.6

8. So.Carolina123-185-10 66.5 1,464 7.9 7 244.0

9. Ole Miss 111-184-7 60.3 1,620 8.8 13 231.4

10. Florida 104-184-7 56.5 1,519 8.3 7 217.0

11. Texas A&M 107-182-5 58.8 1,280 7.0 8 213.3

12. Missouri 113-178-8 63.5 1,251 7.0 5 208.5

13. Auburn 102-197-10 51.8 1,453 7.4 5 207.6

14. Vanderbilt 120-199-1 60.3 1,379 6.9 13 197.0

RUSHING DEFENSE ATT YDS P/C TD P/G

1. Georgia 177 583 3.3 1 83.3

2. Tennessee 191 560 2.9 8 93.3

3. Alabama 251 689 2.8 6 98.4

4. Kentucky 208 820 3.9 7 117.1

5. Missouri 205 834 4.1 9 139.0

6. Arkansas 235 1,002 4.3 17 143.1

7. Ole Miss 275 1,008 3.7 7 144.0

8. LSU 242 1,019 4.2 9 145.6

9. Miss. State 233 1,070 4.6 11 152.9

10. Vanderbilt 239 1,125 4.7 15 160.7

11. So.Carolina 245 1,048 4.3 10 174.7

12. Florida 290 1,295 4.5 15 185.0

13. Texas A&M 244 1,139 4.7 3 189.8

14. Auburn 295 1,431 4.9 19 204.4

PASSING DEFENSE C-A-I PCT YDS P/P TD P/G

1. Georgia 116-213-6 54.5 1,146 5.4 4 163.7

2. Texas A&M 105-182-2 57.7 1,053 5.8 9 175.5

3. Kentucky 113-202-6 55.9 1,248 6.2 4 178.3

4. So.Carolina 88-160-8 55.0 1,078 6.7 10 179.7

5. Auburn 117-200-2 58.5 1,306 6.5 5 186.6

6. Missouri 101-176-5 57.4 1,149 6.5 5 191.5

7. LSU 108-191-4 56.5 1,347 7.1 8 192.4

8. Alabama 119-218-3 54.6 1,383 6.3 8 197.6

9. Ole Miss 136-224-6 60.7 1,414 6.3 7 202.0

10. Miss. State139-236-9 58.9 1,556 6.6 8 222.3

11. Florida 139-214-6 65.0 1,710 8.0 8 244.3

12. Arkansas 153-257-4 59.5 2,198 8.6 13 314.0

13. Tennessee 173-275-5 62.9 1,992 7.2 8 332.0

14. Vanderbilt 172-258-3 66.7 2,331 9.0 20 333.0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING RK PLAYER, TEAM ATT YDS P/C TD P/G

1. Raheim Sanders, Ark 140 870 6.2 7 124.3

2. Q.Judkins, Miss 121 720 6.0 10 102.9

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Ala 88 635 7.2 5 90.7

4. Devon Achane, A&M 97 528 5.4 3 88.0

5. Zach Evans, Miss 100 605 6.1 7 86.4

6. Ray Davis, Van 120 536 4.5 4 76.6

7. Tank Bigsby, Aub 99 524 5.3 6 74.9

8. M.Lloyd, SoCar 75 434 5.8 7 72.3

9. Jaylen Wright, Tenn 79 386 4.9 4 64.3

10. Nathaniel Peat, Mizz 76 379 5.0 2 63/2

15. KJ Jefferson, Ark 91 344 3.8 4 57.3

PASSING RK PLAYER, TEAM C-A-I YDS TD P/G

1. Will Rogers, MSU 227-319-4 2,313 23 330.4

2. Hendon Hooker, Tenn 119-170-1 1,817 15 302.8

3. Stetson Bennett, UGA 162-229-1 2,033 7 290.4

4. Bryce Young, Ala 125-186-3 1,657 16 276.2

5. Will Levis, UK 114-164-5 1,635 13 272.5

6. KJ Jefferson, Ark 109-161-1 1,463 14 243.8

7. Jayden Daniels, LSU 144-208-1 1,564 10 223.4

8. Spencer Rattler, SoCar112-170-8 1,297 5 216.2

9. Jaxson Dart, Miss 100-162-6 1,486 11 212.6

10. Brady Cook, Mizz 111-171-6 1,217 5 202.8

RECEIVING RK PLAYER, TEAM REC YDS P/R TD P/G

1. Jalin Hyatt, Tenn 33 595 18.0 10 99.2

2. Dominic Lovett, Mizz 31 499 16.2 2 83.2

3. Jonathan Mingo, Miss 22 507 23.1 3 72.4

4. Will Sheppard, Van 38 497 13.1 8 71.0

5. Tayvion Robinson, UK 25 392 15.7 3 65.3

6. Bru McCoy, Tenn 22 389 17.7 2 64.8

7. Antwane Wells, SoCar 27 375 13.9 2 62.5

8. Evan Stewart, A&M 26 303 11.7 1 60.6

9. Malik Nabers, LSU 32 418 13.1 1 59.7

10. J.Haselwood, Ark 31 406 13.1 2 58.0

17. Matt Landers, Ark 25 360 14.4 3 51.4

SCORING RK PLAYER TEAM TD FG XPT 2PT PTS

1. Jack Podlesny, UGA 0 14 35 0 77

2. Will Reichard, Ala 0 9 40 0 67

3. Q.Judkins, Miss 11 0 0 0 66

4. Jalin Hyatt, Tenn 10 0 0 0 60 (tie) Chase McGrath, Tenn 0 9 33 0 60

6. Jonathan Cruz, Miss 0 6 36 0 54 (tie) M.Lloyd, SoCar 9 0 0 0 54

8. Harrison Mevis, Mizz 0 11 16 0 49

9. Raheim Sanders, Ark 8 0 0 0 48

(tie) Jabari Small, Tenn 8 0 0 0 48 (tie) Wil Sheppard, Van 8 0 0 0 48 (tie) Zach Evans, Miss 8 0 0 0 48 (tie) Jahmyr Gibbs, Ala 8 0 0 0 48

14. Cam Little, Ark 0 6 29 0 47







