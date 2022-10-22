Shooting stumps Hogs, Musselman

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team has struggled to make three-point baskets whether shooting in Spain, Italy or at Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks shot 53.3% from the field (147 of 276) during their four-game exhibition tour in Spain and Italy in August, but they were 16 of 56 on three-pointers (28.6%).

Freshman guard Nick Smith, a preseason first team All-SEC pick by members of the media and projected as a top-five selection in the NBA Draft by several websites, was Arkansas' top three-point shooter on the tour, hitting 9 of 23.

Last season when the Razorbacks advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the second consecutive season, they shot 30.4% (233 of 767) on three-pointers, led by senior guards Stanley Umude (53 of 143 for 37.1%) and JD Notae (74 of 297 for 29.7%).

"Our three-point shooting has got to improve," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said after the tour's final game. "I didn't think it could match last year, but it kind of did."

The Razorbacks' three-point shooting struggles continued in last Sunday's Red-White intrasquad game at Barnhill Arena, where they hit 7 of 31.

The Red team, which won 64-59 in the 32-minute game, hit 4 of 16 three-pointers led by 2 of 5 by freshman guard Joseph Pinion.

Smith hit 2 of 7 from beyond the arc to lead the White team, which shot 3 of 15.

"We're not a great three-point shooting team," Musselman said after the game. "We're not a good three-point shooting team.

"I would love to tell you that we're going to knock those down, but there's way too much of a body of work right now that [shows] we struggle from behind the three-point line."

Maybe playing at Walton Arena for Monday night's exhibition opener against Rogers (Okla.) State will help Arkansas' three-point shooting.

A change venue probably can't hurt.

The Razorbacks, ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press preseason poll, might not become a good three-point shooting team, but there's evidence to indicate they can be better than the combined 26.4% they shot on the tour and in the Red-White game.

Junior guard Ricky Council is a transfer from Wichita State, where the previous two seasons he shot 32.3% on three-pointers (38 of 112).

Musselman said Friday he met before practice with Council, who was 0 of 4 on three-pointers in the Red-White game after being 2 of 6 on the tour.

"When Ricky doesn't put the ball on the ground on his three-point shooting, he's much more effective than when he plays off the bounce from three," Musselman said. "So that's just a little thing that we've just learned over the summer and time together.

"He's so mature. He walked into my office and said, 'Coach, I got you on putting the ball on the deck and shooting a step-back three as compared to my feet set.'

"So I think as we get to know the players' games, what areas they're most comfortable shooting the three [percentages will improve]."

Trevon Brazile, a 6-10 sophomore transfer, hit 10 of 31 three-pointers (32.3%) at Missouri last season.

On the tour, Brazile hit 29 of 34 shots, but most were in the lane because he was able to get to the basket easily and finish at the rim. He hit 1 of 4 three-pointers in Europe and 1 of 4 in the Red-White game.

"In a game, I'm such a basket-minded person," Brazile said after the tour. "But Coach has talked to me multiple times about how I'm going to have to get outside of my shell and be able to shoot the ball and be confident shooting the ball and be more aggressive on offense."

Musselman said after the tour that he was confident Brazile and Council as well as freshman guards Anthony Black and Barry Dunning and freshman forward Jordan Walsh can contribute as three-point shooters along with Smith.

"I think all those guys are capable of stretching the defense out with their feet set," Musselman said.

Since the Razorbacks returned from Europe, getting up shots in the gym has been a major point of emphasis.

"Coach Muss has made the statement that we've got to come in and shoot extra, that we've got to get this work in," Walsh said. "Because we need to be able to knock those open threes down."

Junior guard Davonte Davis is the only current Razorback who has hit a three-pointer in a game for Arkansas. Senior forward Kamani Johnson, a transfer from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, didn't attempt a three-pointer last season in his debut with the Razorbacks.

Davis hit 20 of 74 three-pointers (27.0%) last season, a marked improved from his freshman season when he hit 2 of 13 (15.4%).

Smith said before the Red-White game he's confident he'll get perimeter shooting help from his teammates.

"I feel like we can shoot the basketball," said Smith, who CBS announced Friday is its preseason national freshman of the year. "As long as we continue to get in the gym and have everybody locked in, doing what we need to do, I feel like we should be a pretty good shooting team."

Pinion scored 12 points in the Red-White game and hit 5 of 8 shots.

"Joseph can shoot the ball," Musselman said. "He does stretch the defense out.

"His thing is just going to be continuing to get better defensively and continue to work on being a guy that can get loose balls.

"I give him a lot of credit. He has not had many bad practices. He practices and he competes."

Musselman said the staff is compiling more individual stats in practice than any previous season, including shooting.

"We're charting everything, and it's giving us what I think is a really fair evaluation," he said. "When we do 5-on-0 drills, we're charting shots. When we go live, we're taking full stats.

"Just some things we haven't really done this detailed in the past."

Musselman also said going with fewer players in the rotation once the season starts should help the Razorbacks improve their three-point shooting along with analyzing the data from practice.

"I mean, I'm not a math major, but we've got enough numbers floating around here on walls and stuff to make your head spin," Musselman said. "When you break it down to the simplicity of percentages, that's the truth-teller."

Senior forward Jalen Graham, a 6-9 transfer from Arizona State and a preseason second-team All Pac-12 pick last season, led all scorers in the Red-White game with 25 points. He hit 10 of 11 shots for the Red team, including his only three-point attempt.

But Graham probably doesn't need to be taking many -- if any -- three-pointers for the Razorbacks. Last season he was 1 of 18 for the Sun Devils.