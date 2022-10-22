Sophomore’s 4 TDs help propel Marion

SHERIDAN -- Marion sophomore tailback Jalen Smith rushed for a game-high 186 yards and four touchdowns to spark the Patriots' 43-7 victory over Sheridan on Friday night at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Marion (6-2, 6-1 6A-East) led 29-7 at halftime.

Smith's first touchdown run covered 8 yards and capped an 11-play, 57-yard drive on the Patriots' first possession. Ashton Gray completed a 2-point pass to Mitrell Lewis to give Marion an 8-0 lead.

Smith scored again from 4 yards out with 9:24 remaining in the second quarter. Gray ran for the 2-point conversion, pushing Marion's lead to 16-0.

Sheridan (2-6, 2-5) got back into the game when quarterback Jarrett Atchley ran 21 yards for a touchdown to get the Yellowjackets within 16-7 with 6:02 left in the first half.

Smith's third touchdown run of the first half, a 2-yard run, gave the Patriots a 22-7 lead.

Atchley did not return to the game for after halftime.

Following a Jerrimiah Nichols fumble recovery and return to the Sheridan 9, Gray connected with Donnie Cheers for a 9-yard touchdown pass on first down to give Marion a 29-7 lead at halftime. Cheers' touchdown reception was his ninth in the past five games.

In the fourth quarter, Smith sprinted 16 yards for a touchdown.

Gray capped the scoring when he found Lewis for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 4:49 left in the game to trigger the sportsmanship rule.

Gray completed 14 of 27 passes for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns.