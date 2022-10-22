VOLLEYBALL

UALR sweeps Southern Indiana

For the first time since its second match of the season, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock swept an opponent, taking all three sets against Southern Indiana on Friday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The Trojans posted a season-best .337 hitting percentage, logging 45 kills to the Screaming Eagles' 35. UALR (6-18, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference) was led by 27 assists by freshman Gabrielle Spankus and Daedrianna Cail's .600 hitting percentage.

With the loss, Southern Indiana (1-20, 1-9) remains winless in nine road matches.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

ASU's losing skid reaches 15

Arkansas State grabbed the second set Friday night at the USM Wellness Center but fell 3-1 to drop its 15th straight match at Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Bailey Helzer, Kyla Wiersema and Macey Putt all logged double-digit kills for the Red Wolves and the Golden Eagles committed 15 attack errors. But ASU (5-16, 0-9 Sun Belt Conference) could not get its first win of league play despite being within four points in the third and fourth sets.

Southern Miss (13-8, 5-4) was led by 23 kills from Mia Wesley.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Lipscomb snaps UCA's win streak

The University of Central Arkansas lost its first match in 27 days Friday, falling to Lipscomb 20-25, 29-27, 25-20, 25-16 at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The loss snaps a seven-game win streak for the Sugar Bears (14-8, 6-3 ASUN), who were led offensively by Alexis Stumbough's 14 kills and Caylan Koon's 39 assists. The Bison (10-10, 7-2) closed the final set on a 3-0 scoring run to seal the victory.

Lipscomb posted a .302 hitting percentage, while UCA finished with a .191 hitting percentage and a match-high 21 attacking errors.

Alexis McDaniel collected a match-high 19 digs for the Sugar Bears. UCA also finished with 5 blocks with Kendall Haywood leading the way with 3 blocks.

SOCCER

UCA clinches home field advantage

The University of Central Arkansas men picked up a 2-1 victory over Liberty on Friday in an ASUN matchup at Osborne Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

The Bears (6-4-3, 5-1-1 ASUN) secured the No. 2 seed in the ASUN Tournament with the win, earning a first-round bye and home match in the second round.

Liberty (3-5-5, 1-3-2) held the momentum early in the match and outshot UCA 17-7 with 8 shots on goal.

The Bears put 5 of 7 shots on target with Jonathan Randall breaking through in the 23rd minute for his first goal of the season off an assist from Daniel Shabani.

Out of the break, Central Arkansas built on the lead, as Sebastian Andreassen scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season in the 48th minute. Liberty scored in the 73rd minute and threatened with a scoring opportunity in the 88th minute. But UCA goalkeeper Zach Schawl came up with one of his seven saves to squash the comeback bid.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services