State’s jobless rate up to 3.5%

Unemployment in Arkansas increased for the second consecutive month in September with a slight uptick from 3.4% in August to 3.5%, same as the U.S. joblessness rate.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced Friday that the state's civilian labor force decreased by 653 and there were 2,445 fewer employed and 1,792 more unemployed Arkansans.

Nonfarm payroll jobs increased 9,400 in September to just more than 1.3 million. Employment picked up in five major industry sectors, while jobs dropped in four sectors.

The U.S. unemployment rate declined to 3.5% in September, down from 3.7% in August.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston and Michael Pakko, state economist at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, both noted the slight rise in unemployment since July is not of special concern.

"It's a little bit better indicator than a single month but it really does take several months for emerging trends to become really clear," Pakko said Friday. "There's a lot of noise in the data from month to month."

Job losses in September were primarily seasonal and there are still plenty of job openings across the state, Preston said, noting that estimates show there are from 60,000 to 80,000 positions available.

"Coming into September we usually see a little uptick in the number of unemployment claims and a lot of that is due to the ending of some seasonal, temporary jobs related to summertime," Preston said. "The fact that the numbers didn't really move much at all is really what we were expecting."

Arkansas' labor force is slipping though there's no uneasiness over the changes, according to Pakko.

"We're starting to see over the past couple of months that the labor market in Arkansas is slowing down a little bit, which is not necessarily a bad thing," he said. "But we still have an unemployment rate that's well below 4% so it's hard to complain about that. It's certainly not time to panic or anything."

The labor force was stable from August to September at 56.8% each month. The state has made gains since September 2021, when the labor force was at 56.3%.

"It's just a matter of getting the people who are unemployed into the right kind of opportunity," Preston said of efforts to improve participation. "There's no shortage of jobs available; what we're short on is labor supply."

Jobs in government, another seasonal sector, added 13,100 workers in September, the largest single industry increase. Construction gained 1,600 jobs. The manufacturing industry, a core piece of the state economy, added 200 jobs in September. Since September 2021, the sector has gained 7,000 workers.

"As long as we're adding jobs back in manufacturing that gives me hope that we're remaining stable here in our economy in Arkansas," Preston said.

Employment losses in the leisure and hospitality industry also highlight the seasonal movements, with the sector dropping 3,100 jobs in September. The sector sheds jobs as summer ends, vacation trips are over and students are returning to school.

Economic turbulence fed by climbing interest rates and jitters over potentially worsening conditions could be leading employers to be cautious about adding to their payrolls.

"The high interest rates are taking a little bit of froth out of the labor markets at this point," Pakko said. "Businesses right now are probably anticipating there's a higher probability that there's a recession and they're less inclined to take on additional hires at this time or put off expansion plans. That's typically the kind of behavior we see from firms when they're uncertain about the future."