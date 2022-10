4A-2

STUTTGART 38, HEBER SPRINGS 6

HEBER SPRINGS -- Cedric Hawkins ran for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns on 10 carries to lead the Ricebirds (6-2, 3-1 4A-2) to a win over the Panthers (2-6, 1-3).

A.J. Higgins added 94 yards and a score on nine carries as Stuttgart cruised. Quarterback Deontae Clark rushed for 117 yards on 19 carries and threw for 60 yards and a score on 4-of-7 passing. Kendrick Hawkins added a TD catch for Stuttgart.