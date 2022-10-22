Super Quiz: Astronomy

1. The best-known comet. It returns approximately every 76 years.

2. What is the name of our galaxy?

3. This star in the Little Dipper is also called the North Star.

4. A region of space having a gravitational field so intense that no matter can escape.

5. During this, the sun is obscured by the moon.

6. These small bodies of rock and metal are also called "minor planets."

7. What is the pseudoscience claiming divination by the positions of the planets, sun and moon?

8. This space telescope was launched into orbit in 1990.

9. When near the sun, these bright objects develop a long tail of gas and dust.

ANSWERS:

1. Halley's comet

2. The Milky Way

3. Polaris

4. Black hole

5. Solar eclipse

6. Asteroids

7. Astrology

8. Hubble telescope

9. Comets