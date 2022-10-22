Third Day frontman Mac Powell performs Oct. 26 at Siloam Springs First Baptist Church

Mac Powell, the frontman for the Christian rock band Third Day, will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Siloam Springs First Baptist Church.

The stop in Siloam Springs is part of the "Mac Powell & Friends," tour which will also feature singers Josh Baldwin, David Leonard and Mike Donehey performing with Powell, according to a news release for the event.

Powell said the Siloam Springs stop as well as the stop in Jonesboro were selected because the promoter is from Conway and had a lot of connections in Arkansas. Powell, who has been performing for over 20 years, wants to continue to encourage people.

"I am very grateful to still be doing this," Powell said in a phone interview. "My hope is to continue making music in this genre."

Powell grew up in Clanton, Ala., and said he thinks he started singing as soon as he started talking. Powell's parents played the guitar and sang, so he was around music his entire life, he said. As a sophomore, Powell's family moved to Atlanta, he added, and shortly before graduation in 1991, he had a lot of doubts, fears and questions. After starting to read the Bible, Powell said he decided to give his life to God. He was also part of a garage band at the time and wanted to share his faith with others.

"When I discovered contemporary Christian music I decided this is where I wanted to give my life," Powell said.

Third Day began performing around 1993, but two of its members can trace their friendship back to high school, Powell said.

"Mark Lee and myself, we went to high school and graduated in 1991," Powell said. "We didn't meet the guys until late '92 or early '93."

The band got an independent record deal in 1994 with Gray Dot Records, Powell said. Reunion Records (now known as Provident Records) later bought out the independent label.

Third Day went on to have multiple hits including "Your Love, Oh Lord" (1999), "God of Wonders" (2003) and "Soul on Fire" (2015).

In 2018, Third Day disbanded after singing together for almost 25 years, Powell said. Powell went on to say he wanted to branch out into country music, and other members had their own opportunities themselves.

"Everybody had things they wanted to do," Powell said. "Everyone thought they had a good season, and it was time to be done."

Powell and wife Aimee have five children ranging in age from 12 to 23, Powell said. When not spending time with family, he is also the director of music at Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, a position he took on Easter of 2020.

He didn't think he could work in a church because of his touring schedule, but Powell said he found that when the coronavirus hit and he could not put on concerts, he was able to serve in the church.

For now, Powell is really excited about the tour and having all four singers on stage, he said. Powell called the tour "a very Nashville songwriters round." Donehey had previously toured with Powell and also served as lead singer for the band Tenth Avenue North, Powell said, and Baldwin and Leonard were described by Powell as two of the best Christian singers. Powell said he has not toured with them but has performed with them before.

"This is a new thing for the audience as well as us," Powell said.