Today’s GAC capsules

OUACHITA BAPTIST VS. SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Memorial Stadium, El Dorado

RADIO OBU: KARN-FM, 102.9, Little Rock; KZNG-AM, 1340, Hot Springs; KZNG-FM, 97.9/105.5, Hot Springs; SAU: KVMH-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET obutigers.com, muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 7-0, 7-0; Southern Arkansas 3-4, 3-4

COACHES Todd Knight (139-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 167-130-2 in 29th season overall); Brad Smiley (3-4 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 41-35-1

LAST MEETING A three-touchdown day by T.J. Cole led Ouachita Baptist to a 42-7 win on Oct. 23, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Today's game will be the fourth time the teams have played in the Murphy USA Classic. The Tigers have won two of the previous three. ... Southern Arkansas has lost five in a row to OBU and six of seven overall. The Muleriders posted a 32-28 victory in 2015. ... The Tigers are second in NCAA Division II in scoring (46.1 points per game), rushing (349.4 yards per game) and total offense (520.3 ypg). ... SAU, like OBU, is statistically among the top three teams in the GAC in nine categories. The Muleriders' 86% scoring rate inside their opponents' 20-yard line is tops in the league. ... Tiger runner back T.J. Cole averages 151.9 yards rushing per game, which is fourth in Division II. His teammate, Kendel Givens, averages 102.3 yards, good for 20th in the nation. Both have scored 12 touchdowns on the ground ... SAU's Jariq Scales has carried a team-high 115 times for 626 yards with 9 touchdowns. He had 152 yards and 3 scores last week against Arkansas Tech. ... Jax Miller has 54 tackles to lead the Tigers.

ARKANSAS TECH AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Arkansas Tech: KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville; Henderson State: KYXK-FM, 106.9, Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 3-4, 3-4; Henderson State 5-2, 5-2

COACHES Scott Maxfield (122-61 in 17th season at Henderson State and 151-72 in 19th season overall); Kyle Shipp (10-19 in third season at Arkansas Tech)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 45-44-4

LAST MEETING Henderson State got a touchdown pass in overtime to outlast Arkansas Tech 41-38 on Oct. 23, 2021, in Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY Nine of the past 10 encounters have gone Henderson State's way, including the past three. Arkansas Tech's lone victory during that span was at Arkadelphia in 2017. ... The 15 touchdowns that Reddie quarterbacks have thrown are the third-most in the conference behind Southeastern Oklahoma State (19) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (17). ... Kicker Jesus Zizumbo has scored 46 points for the Wonder Boys -- the fourth highest total in the GAC. ... Tristian Heaton was selected as the league's special teams player of the week when he made three field goals for Henderson State during its 15-14 upset victory over Harding last week. ... Running back Devontae Dean has rushed 76 times for 592 yards and 3 touchdowns for Arkansas Tech. The yardage is seventh-best in the conference. ... The Reddies have lost just one home game since the end of the 2018 season, which was a 38-10 setback to Ouachita Baptist in the regular-season finale. ... Victor Hill has a league-high 5.5 sacks for the Wonder Boys.

HARDING AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Convoy "Leslie" Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO Harding: KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy; UAM: KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET hardingsports.com, uamsports.com

RECORDS Harding 5-2, 5-2; Arkansas-Monticello 3-4, 3-4

COACHES Paul Simmons (46-13 in fifth season at Harding and overall); Hud Jackson (42-75 in 11th season at Arkansas-Monticello and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 32-24

LAST MEETING Harding didn't complete a pass but ran for 340 yards in dominating Arkansas-Monticello 64-7 on Oct. 23, 2021, in Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY Harding has owned the series as of late by winning the past 10 meetings. The last time Arkansas-Monticello beat the Bisons was in 2009, 44-17, at Monticello. ... UAM passed for 39 yards last week against Ouachita Baptist, which was its lowest output since it threw for 93 yards in Week 7 last season, also against OBU. ... Despite only converting two third downs in last week's loss to Henderson State, Harding still leads Division II with a third-down conversion rate of 55.4%. ... Boll Weevils quarterback Demilon Brown is ranked 17th in Division in total offense (279.7 ypg). ... The Bisons have the top-rated defense in the GAC, allowing 282.3 yards, which is 53.3 yards less than the next closest team. ... UAM, which has lost three games in a row, is tops in the league in interceptions (12), led by Kaytron Allen's four. His total is ranked ninth in the nation. ... The 11 tackles that Harding linebacker Clark Griffin accumulated a week ago was the most this season by a Bisons player.