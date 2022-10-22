Tools & Toys: Sprinkle and Sweep and Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit





Sprinkle and Sweep

What's to love: No need to waste a wad of paper towels cleaning up pet accidents. Sprinkle this product over accidents and it will quickly absorb liquids and trap odors.

What does it do: Sprinkle and Sweep is nontoxic and made of natural materials including an absorbent volcanic rock and activated charcoal derived from coconut, according to the company. To use, just sprinkle the product so it completely covers the mess. After it solidifies, the mess can be swept into a dustpan and discarded. The 1.5 pound bag retails for $24.99 and cleans up to 40 accidents. A subscription service at a discounted price is also available. Visit sprinkle-sweep.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Philips Hue Ambiance Starter Kit

What's to love: Start enhancing the light and mood around the home with an easy-to-install lighting system.

What does it do: The kit includes four energy efficient and smart LED bulbs and the Hue Bridge. Users connect to the Bridge through an app and then can select from a variety of colors and shades of cool to warm whites to create custom lighting throughout the home. Through the Bridge, users can connect up to 50 lights and 12 accessories and even use voice control by connecting to a smart home assistant such as Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. The starter kit sells for $199. Visit philips-hue.com for more information.



