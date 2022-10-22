Tropical Storm Roslyn approaches Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Roslyn powered up to near hurricane strength off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as forecasters expected it to make a weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph Friday afternoon and predicted it would become a hurricane during the night.

The storm was centered about 280 miles south of Cabo Corrientes -- the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta -- and moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force and could be a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward, brushing past Cabo Corrientes and then reaching the coast tonight or early Sunday.

Hurricane Orlene made landfall Oct. 3 in roughly the same region, about 45 miles southeast of Mazatlan.

The hurricane center reported tropical storm-force winds extended out to 90 miles from Roslyn's core.

Mexico issued a hurricane warning covering a stretch of coast from a point south of Puerto Vallarta north to San Blas and for the Islas Marias.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding, and the U.S. Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surge along the coast.

Jalisco state Gov. Enrique Alfaro wrote on Twitter that any school activities in the region would be cancelled today and he urged people to avoid activities at beaches and in mountainous areas over the weekend.